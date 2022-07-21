ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hye, TX

William Chris Wine Company hosting virtual wine tasting & cooking demo

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHYE, Texas - William Chris Wine Company is hosting a virtual wine tasting with owner Chris Brundrett and his wife Katharine Brundrett. The event takes place on Thursday, July 28 at 7 p.m. (CT) via...

This Bourbon Slush Distillery Family Recipe is a Way to Stay Cool

This Bourbon Slush Drink from Maverick Whiskey is Made with a Tried and True Distillery Family Recipe!. This bourbon slush beverage is made by San Antonio-based Maverick Whiskey Distiller. Owners, Dr. Kenneth and Dr. Amy Maverick, are excited to share their family drink recipe for crafting a Maverick Whiskey Bourbon Slush at home — just in time to beat the summer heat. Maverick Whiskey products are accessible as distributed by Republic National Distribution Company throughout Texas, and the distillery ships to 41 states across the U.S.A.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Look at drinks offered at Tiki Tatsu-Ya

Tiki Tatsu-Ya, the nationally acclaimed upscale bar and restaurant by Tatsu Aikawa, and Austin-based outdoor apparel company Howler Brothers are teaming up for a two-part collaboration. FOX 7 Austin's Tierra Neubaum gets details.
AUSTIN, TX
Breastaurant chain Twin Peaks set to bring its 'scenic views' to far Northeast San Antonio

Dallas-based “breastaurant” chain Twin Peaks will bring its sports bar vibes to far Northeast San Antonio next month, posting up near the city’s only IKEA store. The new location — at 3050 IKEA-RBFCU Pkwy. — will open August 22, bringing more than 150 jobs to the area. It will offer more than 65 flat screen TVs, a fire pit and patio alongside the draft beer and bar food that’s made the chain famous.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Ash Jurberg

Code red! San Antonio animal lovers, your help is needed

The dogs and cats of San Antonio need your help. San Antonio Pets Alive! and Animal Care Shelters are issuing pleas for dogs and cats to be adopted. But, sadly, every day, they post a list of animals that are to be euthanized, and due to the growing number on the list, they are issuing a 'code red.' A code red is when they have more than 25 animals on the list.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Texas Eats: 3-Pound Burgers & Fish Taco Recipe

You can watch “Texas Eats,” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app. This week on Texas Eats, David Elder takes us to an iconic San Antonio café and cooks up some Shiner Beer-battered fried fish tacos in the Texas Eats outdoor kitchen.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
The 10 Best Seafood Restaurants in Austin

Austin isn’t exactly swimming in seafood restaurants—it’s Houston and the cities along the Gulf Coast that get all the glory when it comes to deep-fried ocean treats. But that’s not fair. In 2022, if we can get perfect avocados in NYC, we sure as hell can get fresh juicy shrimp, fish, oysters, crab, lobster and of course, crawfish, up here in Central Texas. We’re not in space y’know!
AUSTIN, TX
Exploring the Best of San Antonio’s Pearl District and a Look At What’s To Come

Hotel Emma is the place to stay at the Pearl, offering restaurants, a rooftop pool, and more. When I was a kid in the early 2000s, there was only so much to do on a family vacation in San Antonio. We made the rounds at the River Walk, the Alamo, and SeaWorld (I’m so sorry, Shamu). When I returned as an adult in July 2022, I was surprised to see how much the city had changed, particularly at the Pearl.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
The Mysterious Circus at Traders Village

The Mysterious Circus is coming to San Antonio this weekend! Check out this live, entertaining performance with world-class performances. From the Globe of Death to flying acrobatics, you are sure to enjoy the show. Stay up to date on all fun things going on in San Antonio with our weekly...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Here are 4 things you should do on your next trip to Seguin

Hi, welcome to Seguin. Home of the Matadors, bomb breakfast tacos, and the world's largest pecan. Before joining MySA, I spent the better part of a year in Seguin, working at the Gazette, the city's local newspaper, where I covered sports within and around Guadalupe County. Having had the opportunity to explore just about everything that this wonderful town has to offer, it's only right that I share a few of my favorite spots and activities to do when I travel up I-10 to one of San Antonio's closest neighbors.
SEGUIN, TX
Phil Collins Loves This Texas City, and You Will Too

San Antonio's unique role in U.S. history has made it a city known for cultural richness. Deep in the historical city of San Antonio, new developments are brewing. San Antonio has had a long record of attracting history buffs since its pivotal role in the formation of the Texas Republic. (Remember the Alamo?) Nowadays, this city is also embracing the new. A preservation and expansion project at the Alamo, which is adding a new exhibit hall and collections building featuring weapons, relics, and original documents, makes it a great time visit or revisit the culturally rich southern Texas city. But that’s not all—San Antonio has also been upping its culinary game of late, with the recently revitalized Pearl District north of downtown serving as home to several newer eateries and trendy bars.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
24 must-see roadside attractions within driving distance of San Antonio

Texas has plenty of beautiful destinations that are worth a road trip — beaches, winding rivers and scenic camping spots, for example. But, every so often, you want to experience something on the kookier side. A hallmark of classic Americana is the kitschy roadside attraction, and there's a bounty...
Bill Miller adds new policy to pay employees at end of their shifts

SAN ANTONIO – Bill Miller Bar-B-Q is now offering to pay employees daily at the end of their shifts. On Thursday, the franchise shared on Twitter that they are making a change to better support employees. “Daily pay now available for all restaurant and plant employees,” the post says,...

