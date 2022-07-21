Smoking Tiger BBQ Opening This Fall in Mesa

Smoking Tiger BBQ is the latest Korean BBQ restaurant to set up shop in the Valley. The business has recently received its liquor license at 1919 S. Gilbert Road in Mesa , where it will take over the former Ah-So Teppanyaki & Sushi House of Japan.

Owner Soohun Kim tells What Now Phoenix that unlike most all-you-can-eat joints, Smoking Tiger BBQ will be serving their menu a la carte. Typically, this format allows a KBBQ restaurant to serve higher-quality meats since they don’t have to provide such a large amount for an indefinite amount of time.

Kim likens Smoking Tiger BBQ to that of Sizzle, which has locations in Desert Ridge Marketplace and Old Town Scottsdale. They offer an elevated interactive barbecue experience serving thick premium cuts of beef and pork in a chic, yet comfortable environment.

He is excited to bring a similar concept to Mesa this fall, with sojus and sakes to complement your meal. Smoking Tiger BBQ anticipates an opening within two months. Additional information on a website and social media accounts are forthcoming.

