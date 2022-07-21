Geneseo’s Richmond Hill Presents ‘Silent Sky’ This Weekend

GET READY TO ROCK THE SCHOOL YEAR THIS SUNDAY JULY 24!. HEY Rock Island STUDENTS! See you at Schwiebert Park Sunday, TODAY, from 2 – 4p for food trucks and fun!. IF you did not have time to register for school this week; this is last chance to register at the event. No registrations will be allowed at school buildings on first day of school Aug. 3. A satellite location has been set up at the King Center in Rock Island on Wednesday, August 3 from 8 a.m. – Noon to take school registrations.

ROCK ISLAND, IL ・ 3 HOURS AGO