ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Geneseo, IL

Geneseo’s Richmond Hill Presents ‘Silent Sky’ This Weekend

By Sean Leary
QuadCities.com
QuadCities.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Sean Leary is an author, director, artist, musician, producer and entrepreneur who has been...

www.quadcities.com

Comments / 0

Related
QuadCities.com

Ready To Rock The School Year In Rock Island? Get Into The Fun Today!

GET READY TO ROCK THE SCHOOL YEAR THIS SUNDAY JULY 24!. HEY Rock Island STUDENTS! See you at Schwiebert Park Sunday, TODAY, from 2 – 4p for food trucks and fun!. IF you did not have time to register for school this week; this is last chance to register at the event. No registrations will be allowed at school buildings on first day of school Aug. 3. A satellite location has been set up at the King Center in Rock Island on Wednesday, August 3 from 8 a.m. – Noon to take school registrations.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Richmond, IL
Local
Illinois Entertainment
City
Geneseo, IL
QuadCities.com

Illinois’ Rock Island County Fair Wraps Up TODAY!

Saturday 12pm-4pm $25 UNLIMITED RIDES for the time allotted ^^above^^. Buy Tix here: https://event.attendstar.com/…/2xtreme-monster-trucks…/. Saturday 7/23 @6:30pm – Demo Derby by Viola Boyz – $15. __________________________________________________________________________. Beer Tent ALL WEEK w/ Bands performing:. Saturday, 7/23, 8pm-11pm – Crooked Cactus. ___________________________________________________________________________. ___________________________________________________________________________. We also are welcoming...
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, IL
QuadCities.com

Looking For Fun In Illinois And Iowa This Week? Check Out Our Weekly FUN10!

It’s Sunday, and QuadCities.com proudly presents Fun10, a list of the top 10 things to do in the Quad Cities this week, and every week!. Painting Parties, Cake At RIBCO, Spicy Comedy And More In This Week’s Fun10!Every Sunday, we drop a new Fun10, to give you a head start on your week and a heads up on what’s going on over the coming seven days. Check out Fun10 every Sunday for the details on ten awesome events happening around town. It’s a cool read, and a great way to get started planning your entertainment for the week.
MOLINE, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Movie Info#Local Life#Havingfun#Richmond Hill Presents#The Comics Buyers Guide
QuadCities.com

Iowa Yoga Fans Can Enjoy Yoga In The Park At Davenport’s Vanderveer Park Today

The Davenport Public Library will be holding Yoga and Stories Fridays in June |Vander Veer Park at 10am. This summer the library is bringing yoga and stories to Vander Veer Park! Bring your yoga mat or a towel and join us near the playground. Afterwards we’ll have a fun craft and selected items available for check out from the OWL (Outreach Wheeled Library). Best for ages 4-10. This program will be held outdoors. In the case of inclement weather, it will be in the canceled.
DAVENPORT, IA
98.1 KHAK

Iowa Native and American Pickers Star Suffers Stroke

One of the stars of the longtime television show American Pickers has reportedly suffered a stroke, and his partner on the show is asking for fans to pray. The Quad Cities Times reports that the creator and executive producer of American Pickers, Mike Wolfe, posted on his Facebook page that his former partner of the show, Frank Fritz, has suffered a stroke. Fritz is a native of Davenport, Iowa. Wolfe stated on his page,
DAVENPORT, IA
WQAD

New murals are popping up in Clinton... on its crosswalks

CLINTON, Iowa — An old river town, Clinton sits along the banks of the Mississippi River. In the late 1800s, it was known as one of the "Lumber Capitols of the World." Huge log rafts were floated down the river from northern states Wisconsin and Minnesota, cut into lumber at Clinton, then shipped to communities via the river and the railroads.
CLINTON, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
ourquadcities.com

QC high school student starts tech company for veterans

A rising Davenport North High School sophomore has won a $10,000 grant for a new project to improve computer skills for local veterans. Abigail Johnson was nominated for the Pilot Pen 2021-2022 Science FriXion STEM Student Grant by her grandmother, Kathy Lake, after Lake saw it promoted on the Kelly Clarkson show last fall. Abigail had seen the needs at her local American Legion for further technology support and education, according to her mom, Sally Johnson.
DAVENPORT, IA
QuadCities.com

Prince Project Rocks Rock Island August 22

​The HOTTEST Prince & The Revolution Tribute Band in America! What makes The Prince & The Revolution tribute band stand apart is frontman DaVaughn Weber, the nationally-known Prince impersonator who has made appearances around the country and is famous for his extreme likeness to “The Purple One”. The...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
hoiabc.com

After devastating fire, local restaurant celebrates grand reopening

PEKIN (Heart of Illinois ABC) - After its original building was lost in a fire last September, a local restaurant celebrated its grand reopening Friday. Asher’s Bar & Grill now sits on Court Street in Pekin, across the street from the Tazewell County Courthouse. Owned by Farmington husband-and-wife team...
PEKIN, IL
QuadCities.com

QuadCities.com

Moline, IL
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The #1 Entertainment Source in the Quad Cities metropolitans region consisting of Moline/Rock Island, IL and Davenport/Bettendorf, IA. We provide the information people really want on a daily basis – easy to find local information that is current, fun and positive in tone; an interactive interface with scrollable content categories and media players which are accessible multiple ways; and a community of others seeking fun. We do not burden readers with hard news, political turmoil or negativity.

 https://www.QuadCities.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy