ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Private equity firms pounce to take companies private

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18mLGZ_0gneTWjd00

(Reuters) - More private equity firms are taking companies private, as lower corporate valuations make it easier to lure businesses away from the stock market at bargain prices.

Private equity firms spent a record $226.5 billion on such transactions around the world in the first half of 2022, up 39% from the same time period last year, Dealogic data shows.

(GRAPHIC: Private-equity-backed delistlings globally - )

Private equity-backed transactions accounted for $117 billion of total U.S. delistings, up 72% from a year earlier.

In Europe, delisting transactions involving private equity firms nearly doubled to $78 billion, up from $40.7 billion last year. United Kingdom delistings fell 29% to $21 billion.

Delistings in Asia, excluding Japan, involving private equity firms fell sharply to $822 million from $4.5 billion last year. Deals in Japan, however, grew 32% to $6.2 billion from $4.7 billion a year ago.

(GRAPHIC: Global stock delistings - )

Many public companies are currently trading at a discount to their underlying net asset values, creating an arbitrage opportunity for the private equity funds to deploy their massive unspent capital, said John Anderson, mergers and acquisition partner at Atlanta-based law firm King & Spalding LLP.

Companies are also facing headwinds - including rising labor costs amid a tight employment market, supply chain issues, inflation, and tougher macro economic environment - that make it difficult to meet or exceed short-term earnings expectations of investors, Anderson added.

“I think you have an alignment of incentives between the company side and the sponsor side,” he said.

Major take-private deals by buyout firms include the $12.8 billion acquisition of real estate income trust American Campus Communities Inc by Blackstone Inc and the $16.5 billion acquisition of software company Citrix Systems Inc by affiliates of Elliott Management and Vista Equity Partners.

“If you’re a company director facing an offer from a sponsor that’s delivering meaningful premium to your current price, it’s a question of taking that bird in hand versus trying to guess when the stock market would bounce back to historical levels,” Anderson said.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Mason Expands Executive Bench with CFO and VP of Operations as Business Accelerates

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 25, 2022-- Mason, innovator of the only fully managed infrastructure for developing and delivering dedicated smart devices, today announced the appointment of Phil Moon as CFO and Bernard Richardson as VP of Operations. These new hires to the leadership team will enable the company to expertly scale operations to meet the rapidly accelerating demand for its products and services. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220725005262/en/ “To fuel the next phase of growth at Mason, we are investing in leaders who bring the wisdom of their industry experience to help scale every aspect of our business quickly and strategically,” said Nancy Xiao, CEO of Mason. “Phil and Bernard’s expertise in finance and operations and supply chain, respectively, will help us harness Mason’s momentum to reach new heights.”
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Zip Appoints B2B SaaS Go-to-Market Expert Ed Sawma as VP of Marketing Amid Rapid Business Growth

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 25, 2022-- Zip, the world’s leading intake-to-procure solution, today announced the appointment of Ed Sawma as VP of Marketing. Sawma brings more than 15 years of expertise leading go-to-market functions for some of the world’s most successful technology brands, including Motorola, Microsoft and Okta. Sawma will be responsible for building and leading a world-class marketing team to support Zip’s rapid growth by elevating Zip’s presence in the market and accelerating the sales pipeline. He will oversee product marketing, revenue marketing, marketing operations, partnerships, and corporate marketing and communications. Zip recently announced its $43 million Series B at a $1.2 billion valuation, achieved in less than two years since the company’s 2020 founding. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220725005221/en/ Ed Sawma, VP of Marketing at Zip (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Private Equity Firms#Vista Equity Partners#Public Companies#Dealogic#King Spalding Llp
The Independent

Voices: Russia is about to play its most dangerous cards – and the west is not ready

A few weeks ago, the US bank JP Morgan offered an apocalyptic warning that barely made a ripple outside the financial press. It said that if Russia completely halted oil exports, the shock to the world economy could be so large it would instantly quadruple the price of oil to nearly $400 a barrel. Right now, it’s hovering at around $100 a barrel.Since the world is still heavily reliant on oil, the shock to the world economy would be far worse than during the 1970s – and plunge us into a deep recession.But there’s more. This week, Russia also...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Daily Mail

Manufacturing firm will offer its 82 staff a PERMANENT four-day-week but work the same amount of hours after half of employees reported better productivity

A Coventry-based manufacturing firm has confirmed it will permanently offer its 820 employees a four-day week. Industry research business The Manufacturing Technology Centre has said it plans to implement the new working structure after half of employees reported better productivity. The company said all workers will now have the option...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Private Equity
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Markets
Newsweek

Auto Plant to Shut Down, Closing One of Company's Few Divisions in America

An auto parts manufacturing plant in North Carolina is set to begin closing down in the fall, shrinking the company's already small footprint in the U.S. Hitachi Metals, a parts-focused subsidiary of the Japanese conglomerate Hitachi, will begin shuttering its plant in China Grove, North Carolina, beginning in September. This development came to light via a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act (WARN) filing on Thursday to the North Carolina Department of Commerce, as reported by The Charlotte Observer.
CHINA GROVE, NC
Newsweek

Worker Hailed As 'Entire Department' Quits Multi-Million Firm Over Pay Rise

An employee has been praised by the internet for leaving his job after his boss refused him a pay rise, quoting it would be unfair to his coworkers. In a post shared on Reddit on Sunday, the worker, who goes by the username u/NonVeganMillennial, explained that a year ago he asked his boss for a 15 percent raise, to get on an even level with the wider industry average, providing industry statistics to back up his claims.
ECONOMY
insideevs.com

Elon Musk Calls Tesla's Prices "Embarrassing," Blames Inflation

It seems every time we get Tesla's new pricing situated on our site, the automaker raises prices yet again. It has almost become comical how many times the electric automaker has raised its prices just this year alone. CEO Elon Musk agrees, admitting that Tesla's prices are at embarrassing levels.
BUSINESS
Fortune

Workers are calling their bosses’ bluffs on in-office mandates

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Workers continue to turn a blind eye to their bosses' in-office mandates. That's likely because they feel they can get away with it, according to the latest findings from WFH...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Pound struggles around $1.20 on economy worries

LONDON, July 25 (Reuters) - Sterling held around the $1.20 level versus the U.S. dollar on Monday as traders worried about the outlook of the British currency after recent dismal data before a widely expected U.S. interest rate hike this week.
BUSINESS
Reuters

GM, Ford confront Wall Street's recession fears

DETROIT, July 25 (Reuters) - General Motors Co (GM.N) and Ford Motor Co (F.N) are about to replay a script they have played out many times before - trying to convince investors they can get through a recession without skidding into the red.
DETROIT, MI
Reuters

Reuters

506K+
Followers
345K+
Post
241M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy