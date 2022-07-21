ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

BBC Pays Out $200K+ for Martin Bashir’s False Claim that Prince Charles Had Affair with the Nanny

By Tom Sykes
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The former nanny of Princes William and Harry, Alexandra Pettifer, who was previously known as Tiggy Legge-Bourke, has accepted a damages payment of £200,000 ($238,000) from the BBC over “false...

