BBC Pays Out $200K+ for Martin Bashir’s False Claim that Prince Charles Had Affair with the Nanny

Happy birthday, Camilla! Prince Charles's wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, celebrates her 75th birthday on July 17, 2022. To mark the milestone, Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the best photos of the former Camilla Parker Bowles — and future queen consort — in the 17 years since she married the Prince of Wales in the wake of their scandal-sparking decades-long love affair, starting with this joyful snapshot… Married at last! Prince Charles and his second wife, the newly titled Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, left St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, on April 9, 2005, after their wedding service of prayer and dedication, which followed a civil ceremony at Windsor Guildhall earlier that day.

