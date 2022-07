AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Animal Center took in more than 40 small dogs from one owner this past weekend after the owner was evicted. “The Travis County Constable’s Office alerted us that they were going to be issuing a writ of possession for a home and believed there were at least 20 dogs inside,” Chief Animal Services Officer Don Bland said. “When our Animal Protection Officers arrived, they found over 40.”

AUSTIN, TX ・ 10 HOURS AGO