Bessie Polansky

The Highland Rotary Club has announced that the Hudson Valley Ribfest will not be held in August. In a prepared statement the Rotary wrote: “With vendors facing escalating costs for food, supplies, and fuel, and many struggling with staffing levels, the challenges to providing a family-friendly, affordable event were too significant to overcome. The Ribfest is not only an important fundraiser to support the Club’s many service initiatives, but it was also envisioned as a community-centered event that brought guests together for goodwill and friendship, which is a tenet of Rotary International’s mission and philosophy. We are currently exploring other options and will share details once decisions have been made. We are in the process of contacting our generous sponsors. We want to thank everyone who has supported the Ribfest over the many years. Stay tuned for some other exciting events that we are working on planning.”

HUDSON, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO