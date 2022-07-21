ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingston, NY

Bessie Polansky

By Hudson Valley One Staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBessie Polansky was born in New York City, April 23, 1922 to Joseph and Dora Polansky and died on July 14, 2022 in Kingston Hospital. Bessie is predeceased by her brothers Isidore (Florence) Polan and David (Shirley) Polansky, sisters Molly (Marcus) Foote and Faye (Jerry) Rosenthal, and niece Emily...

Daniel B. Carpinelli

Daniel B. Carpinelli, 44, of New Paltz, NY passed away on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City. He was born in Kingston, NY on March 31, 1978 to Bernard and Donna (Brown) Carpinelli (Gilboa, NY). He is predeceased by his brother John Carpinelli. Dan...
NEW PALTZ, NY
Fourteen-year-old’s “I Voted” design goes viral

Thanks to an irreverent submission by a freshman at Rondout Valley High School, the second annual Ulster County “I Voted” sticker contest has gone viral. Hudson Rowan, a 14-year-old from Marbletown has garnered an impressive 93 percent of the votes in a six-way race of teenage finalists with his sticker design, which eschews traditional patriotic motifs in favor of a wild-eyed human head on insect legs rendered in bold psychedelic colors.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
Hudson Valley Ribfest canceled

The Highland Rotary Club has announced that the Hudson Valley Ribfest will not be held in August. In a prepared statement the Rotary wrote: “With vendors facing escalating costs for food, supplies, and fuel, and many struggling with staffing levels, the challenges to providing a family-friendly, affordable event were too significant to overcome. The Ribfest is not only an important fundraiser to support the Club’s many service initiatives, but it was also envisioned as a community-centered event that brought guests together for goodwill and friendship, which is a tenet of Rotary International’s mission and philosophy. We are currently exploring other options and will share details once decisions have been made. We are in the process of contacting our generous sponsors. We want to thank everyone who has supported the Ribfest over the many years. Stay tuned for some other exciting events that we are working on planning.”
HUDSON, NY
New Paltz and Esopus agree to share employee’s services

One position that’s been hard to hire for several years is an assessor for the Town of New Paltz. There’s currently no town employee certified to do that work, but Supervisor Neil Bettez has worked out a solution that involves the assessor in Esopus, Shannon Harris. Harris and another Esopus staffer, Patty Smith, will be paid hourly in the short term to ensure that all necessary work gets done, while longtime New Paltz employee Diane Lee will become the public face of the office. In between answering questions and otherwise helping anyone in need, Lee will take courses in assessment administration and receive hands-on training from Harris and Smith.
NEW PALTZ, NY
Bridge replacement will close portion of Rt. 212 in Bearsville

Woodstock motorists are concerned about a closure of a part of Route 212 in Bearsville to through traffic. Woodstock Town supervisor Bill McKenna posted the following:. “New York State DOT is planning to begin a bridge replacement on State Route 212. The bridge to be replaced is approximately 1/3 of a mile west of the Woodstock Highway Garage. The closure will take place at 3276 Rt. 212 with no through traffic between Glasco Turnpike and Wittenberg Road beginning on August 1, 2022 at 8 a.m.
BEARSVILLE, NY
Saugerties team heads to states after winning championship

A Little League baseball team from Saugerties has earned a spot in the New York State championship tournament. The team of boys, ages 9 and 10, earned a spot in the state competition after sweeping their way through the district and section tournaments. The team streaked to the finale behind good pitching and a stingy defense, allowing only five runs in seven games. It is the first baseball team from Saugerties to qualify for the state tournament in decades. Only eight teams from across New York State earn a bid to the state tournament, which begins July 25 in Endicott.
SAUGERTIES, NY
New Paltz BOE appoints new Assistant Superintendent for Business

The New Paltz Board of Education has appointed Debra Kosinski as the District’s new Assistant Superintendent for Business. The appointment was made during a July 6 Board meeting, following a recommendation by Interim Superintendent Dr. Bernard Josefsberg. Kosinski assumed her new position on July 7. Kosinski, a Wallkill resident,...
NEW PALTZ, NY
“Roads are not safe,” says cyclist involved in near-fatal accident

Gabriella O’Shea, who was nearly killed after being struck with an automobile while bicycling six years ago, is wondering why it’s not appreciably safer to ride a bicycle in New Paltz today. Speaking at the town council meeting on July 21, O’Shea expressed concerns about the safety of bicyclists and pedestrians generally, as well as raising questions about accessibility and safety at the Trans-Hudson property alongside the Thruway specifically.
NEW PALTZ, NY
