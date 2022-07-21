ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Biden Says He’s ‘Doing Great’ After Testing Positive for COVID

By Scott Bixby
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, joining millions of other Americans—including his own vice president—who have contracted the illness since the coronavirus pandemic first began more than two years ago. Biden, who at 79 is the oldest person to ever serve as president, has...

www.thedailybeast.com

thecentersquare.com

Biden appears to say he has cancer; White House clarifies

(The Center Square) – During a climate speech in Massachusetts Wednesday, President Joe Biden appeared to say he has cancer. "That's why I and so damn many other people I grew up with have cancer and why for the longest time Delaware had the highest cancer rate in the nation,” Biden said, referring to emissions from oil refineries near his childhood home in Delaware.
The Atlantic

Of Course Biden Has COVID

And there it is: President Joe Biden has tested positive for the coronavirus, the White House announced Thursday morning, and is dosing up with Paxlovid to keep his so-far “very mild symptoms” from turning severe. In some ways, this is one of the cases the entire world has...
Washington Examiner

White House deems Harris a 'close contact' of COVID-positive Biden

The White House has deemed Vice President Kamala Harris a close contact of President Joe Biden following his Thursday positive COVID-19 test. "The Vice President is considered a close contact to President," a White House official confirmed to the Washington Examiner. "There are no changes to her schedule." Harris previously...
The Independent

Bannon threatens Jan 6 committee staffers on Tucker Carlson hours after contempt conviction

Steve Bannon has accused staffers of the January 6 House Committee of broadcasting lies on national television, just hours after his contempt conviction on Friday. After a four-day trial, the former White House chief strategist was held guilty of contempt of Congress for ignoring a subpoena from the House panel probing the insurrection at the US Capitol on 6 January 2021. Bannon had pleaded not guilty.
Daily Mail

Hunter Biden will likely land 'generous' plea deal that will allow him to admit minor tax and gun charges, ending investigation into far more serious money-laundering and lobbying allegations, lawyer believes

As Federal prosecutors wrap up their investigation into Hunter Biden, a former Department of Justice official believes the president's son has landed a 'generous' plea deal to only admit minor charges. Lawyer Jim Trusty, former chief of the DOJ's Organized Crime Section, said reports that the investigation is coming to...
Newsweek

Melania Trump Not Telling the Truth About Jan. 6, Stephanie Grisham Says

Stephanie Grisham, the ex-chief of staff for Melania Trump, has disputed her former boss's account of what happened on the day of the U.S. Capitol riot. Grisham's comments were in response to an interview the former first lady gave Fox News Digital in which she said she been "unaware" of what had been going on as the riot took place on January 6, 2021 because she was busy in the White House.
The Independent

Doctor: Biden likely has highly contagious COVID-19 strain

President Joe Biden likely contracted a highly contagious variant of the coronavirus spreading rapidly through the United States, and now has body aches and a sore throat since his positive test, according to an update from his doctor on Saturday.The variant, known as BA.5, is an offshoot of the omicron strain that emerged late last year, and it's believed to be responsible for the vast majority of coronavirus cases in the country. Dr. Kevin O’Connor, the president’s physician, wrote in his latest update on Biden's condition that Biden's earlier symptoms, including a runny nose and a cough, have become...
TheDailyBeast

Pete Buttigieg’s Message to Republican Senators: ‘Our Marriage Deserves to Be Treated Equally’

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said Republican senators should vote to enshrine marriage equality in law, adding he did not “understand” why 157 Republican members of Congress had voted against the Respect for Marriage Act on Tuesday (47 voted in support). On State of the Union Sunday, CNN’s Jake Tapper asked Buttigieg about his thoughts on Senator Marco Rubio who has said he will vote “no” on the bill, calling it a “stupid waste of time.”
The Associated Press

Biden tests positive for COVID-19, has 'very mild symptoms'

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday and is experiencing “very mild symptoms,” the White House said, as new variants of the highly contagious virus are challenging the nation’s efforts to get back to normal after two and a half years of pandemic disruptions. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Biden has begun taking Paxlovid, an antiviral drug designed to reduce the severity of the disease. He was isolating at the White House and “continuing to carry out all of his duties fully,” she said. Biden’s physician, Dr. Kevin O’Connor, said in a letter that Biden had a runny nose and “fatigue, with an occasional dry cough, which started yesterday evening.” “Folks, I’m doing great. Thanks for your concern,” Biden tweeted. He added that he was “keeping busy!”
The Independent

Kinzinger tells GOP voters ‘you are being abused’ by leaders who know election wasn’t stolen

Congressman Adam Kinzinger pleaded with voters in his party on Sunday to stop letting leaders of the GOP use them for money while pushing false claims about the 2020 election.The retiring Illinois Republican, one of two members of his party on the January 6 committee in the House, was interviewed Sunday on ABC’s This Week following the end of the first round of public hearings held by the panel’s members. A second round is set to begin in September.“Ladies and gentlemen and particularly my Republican friends, your leaders, by and large, have been lying to you. They know stuff...
NBC News

White House says President Biden improving from Covid

The White House doctor says President Biden continues to improve along with detailing his primary symptoms: sore throat, runny nose, loose cough, and body aches. The White House has aimed to downplay concerns about the 79-year-old President’s Covid diagnosis by releasing photos of him working and holding a meeting, although they did not release one today. Preliminary results show the President likely contracted BA.5, which is now the dominant variant in the country. The First Lady had tested negative today.July 23, 2022.
USA TODAY

Here's the biggest news you missed this weekend

The World Health Organization chief declared monkeypox a global emergency Saturday, in a rare move that comes as many countries are seeing an increase in cases. A global health emergency is the organization's highest alert level — but it doesn't always mean a disease is highly transmissible or lethal. Symptoms of monkeypox appear seven to 14 days after exposure and include fever, muscle aches, exhaustion and a rash that can appear on the body. The designation may help spur more investment in combatting the disease amid a scramble for scarce vaccines in the United States. The federal government plans to release more than 1.6 million doses of the monkeypox vaccine Jynneos by the end of the year, but demand is so high that the 56,000 doses released in June have almost all been used.
