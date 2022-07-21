Rowan Legion ends Mocksville’s season

Effective: 2022-07-21 12:41:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-21 13:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Davidson; Forsyth; Guilford The National Weather Service in Raleigh has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Forsyth County in central North Carolina Northeastern Davidson County in central North Carolina Western Guilford County in central North Carolina * Until 130 PM EDT. * At 1240 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Kernersville, or 8 miles northwest of High Point, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Greensboro, Winston-Salem, High Point, Thomasville, Kernersville, Summerfield, Stokesdale, Walkertown, Jamestown and Lake Jeanette Marina. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
