Rowan Legion ends Mocksville’s season

BERMUDA RUN – When it came time for the town to start the search for a new manager, it town didn’t have look far. In fact, Andrew Meadwell has been to quite a few town council meetings in his role as senior planner and director of Davie County Development and Facilities Services for the past 18 years. So when longtime manager Lee Rollins decided to step down in May, Meadwell – with his experience and familiarity with the community – was an obvious candidate.

DAVIE COUNTY, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO