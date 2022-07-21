ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mocksville, NC

Rowan Legion ends Mocksville’s season

By Brian Pitts
ourdavie.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Mocksville Legion baseball team’s offense had an electrifying start in Game 2 against visiting Rowan County on July 13. It blazed in front in the bottom of the first. It answered a Rowan uprising by regaining the lead in the third. The rest of the game, though,...

Comments / 0

 

Vera Gail Koontz Ijames

Mrs. Vera Gail Koontz Ijames, 80, formerly of West Church Street, Mocksville, died Friday, July 15, 2022, at Somerset Court. She was born on June 28, 1942, in Davie County to her loving parents, the late Ernest Theodore and Helen Jones Koontz. She was born in the family farmhouse in...
Dale Anthony Burgei

Mr. Dale Anthony Burgei, 18, of Farmington Road, Mocksville, passed away Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem. He was born on Oct. 9, 2003, in King County, Calif. Dale graduated from Davie County High School in 2021 and enjoyed vacationing at the Outer Banks,...
WFMY NEWS2

House catches on fire in Winston-Salem on Whitewood Lane

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A house caught on fire early Saturday morning in Winston-Salem, according to officials. The Winston-Salem Fire Department was called to 5050 Whitewood Lane around 7:21 a.m. In the video above, you can see huge clouds of smoke pouring out of the house and flames running throughout the home. Firefighters were able to successfully put out the fire.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

He drives from Florida nearly every weekend to race in Winston-Salem. After 8 years, he got his first ‘Madhouse’ win.

After nearly 10 years of driving back and forth from Florida to Winston-Salem most weekends, one would expect Jeremy Gerstner to have gotten a speeding ticket or two. “You might not believe this, but I haven’t,” said the Bowman Gray Stadium driver, 49, who earned one of the biggest wins of his career last week in the Modified Division.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Gary Wayne Boner

Mr. Gary Wayne Boner, 60, of Baltimore Road, Advance, died Thursday, July 21, 2022, at his home. He was born on March 16, 1962 in Forsyth County to Richard Lee and Ernestine Pratt Boner of Clemmons. Gary had attended Clemmons First Baptist Church, which was his home church, and retired...
ADVANCE, NC
FOX8 News

US-421 crash closes I-40 on-ramp in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The on-ramp from Interstate 40 West onto US-421 North was closed following a crash in Winston-Salem, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 189 on the ramp of Exit 188 near I-40. Maps show that there is construction...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Tell Me Lies (Fleetwood Mac Tribute Ban) To Play Saturday In Reidsville In Rockingham County, North Carolina

Tell Me Lies, a Fleetwood Mac tribute band, is going to be playing this Saturday July 23, 2022, at 7:00 PM EST in Reidsville, North Carolina on Scales Street. This event is hosted by Team Reidsville, Reidsville Chamber of Commerce and Market Square Downtown Reidsville, NC. Address of the event is 303 S Scales St, Reidsville, NC 27320-3837, United States.
REIDSVILLE, NC
Ryan Foster
Pine Hall Brick is made in North Carolina

MADISON, N.C. (WGHP) — Over the past few years, we’ve seen a major housing boom. That means a lot of business for companies that make construction materials. Now one of those is getting ready to celebrate a big anniversary. Brad Jones found out how they’ve created a reputation...
MADISON, NC
Homegrown attorney returns to W-S to help community

Parents tell their children they can be whatever they want to be when they grow up, including being a doctor or lawyer. As you age, you realize how difficult it is to actually become one of those professionals. Brian Thompson accepted the challenge and is now a practicing attorney right here in his hometown of Winston-Salem.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
New manager familiar with Bermuda Run needs

BERMUDA RUN – When it came time for the town to start the search for a new manager, it town didn’t have look far. In fact, Andrew Meadwell has been to quite a few town council meetings in his role as senior planner and director of Davie County Development and Facilities Services for the past 18 years. So when longtime manager Lee Rollins decided to step down in May, Meadwell – with his experience and familiarity with the community – was an obvious candidate.
DAVIE COUNTY, NC
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Davidson, Forsyth, Guilford by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-21 12:41:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-21 13:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Davidson; Forsyth; Guilford The National Weather Service in Raleigh has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Forsyth County in central North Carolina Northeastern Davidson County in central North Carolina Western Guilford County in central North Carolina * Until 130 PM EDT. * At 1240 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Kernersville, or 8 miles northwest of High Point, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Greensboro, Winston-Salem, High Point, Thomasville, Kernersville, Summerfield, Stokesdale, Walkertown, Jamestown and Lake Jeanette Marina. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC
kiss951.com

The 25 Best Neighborhoods To Buy A House In North Carolina

While there may be a slight improvement it’s still a crazy market to try to buy a home in. The prices seem to stay crazy high, with no end to this housing bubble in sight. I would love to buy my first house, but like many, I simply can’t in this market. And if you are paying these prices you want to make sure you’re buying in the right area. Luckily, Niche.com decided to do the homework to determine the best places to buy a house in North Carolina. They recently released a list of the best places to live in the state, factoring in both cities, suburbs, towns and city neighborhoods.
CHARLOTTE, NC

