Impressive Stereo System Never Got Chance To Be Heard In MoCo Park, Thanks To Police

Speakers on vehicle at Montgomery County park Photo Credit: Montgomery County Park Police

An impressive stereo system never got the chance to be heard at a Montgomery County park after a confrontation by a park officer, officials say.

The officer approached the owner of the massive setup before the speakers were able to create a nuisance at the Sligo Dennis Park, according to the Montgomery County Park Police.

The park police went on to remind residents that amplified music is prohibited at all parks.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.