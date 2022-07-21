ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, PA

Impressive Stereo System Never Got Chance To Be Heard In MoCo Park, Thanks To Police

By Annie DeVoe
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3luagA_0gnePO3t00
Speakers on vehicle at Montgomery County park Photo Credit: Montgomery County Park Police

An impressive stereo system never got the chance to be heard at a Montgomery County park after a confrontation by a park officer, officials say.

The officer approached the owner of the massive setup before the speakers were able to create a nuisance at the Sligo Dennis Park, according to the Montgomery County Park Police.

The park police went on to remind residents that amplified music is prohibited at all parks.

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Voice

Pedestrian Struck, Killed By SEPTA Train In Lansdale

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a SEPTA train early Sunday, July 24 in Montgomery County, WFMZ reports. The train operator was not able to stop the Center City-bound train before it struck the victim at the Pennbrook station, the outlet said. SEPTA did not immediately return Daily Voice's...
LANSDALE, PA
Shore News Network

33-Year-Old Stabbed Friday in Allentown

ALLENTOWN, PA – A 33-year-old man was stabbed at around 5:41 pm in the area of 31st and Berger Street. Police arrived to find the man bleeding from a stab wound ane he was transported to the hospital by Allentown EMS. Police did not say how the man was stabbed and have not released any information regarding motives. No suspects have been identified at this time.
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

SEPTA train fatally hits person at Pennbrook station in Lansdale

LANSDALE, Pa. – A SEPTA train fatally struck an individual Sunday morning at the Pennbrook station in Lansdale, Montgomery County. A representative for SEPTA said the train operator was unable to stop the train in time to avoid hitting the person. The train was headed to Center City Philadelphia.
LANSDALE, PA
CBS Philly

Truck Recovered In Hit-And-Run That Left Bicyclist Dead In West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police have recovered a truck wanted for allegedly striking and killing a bicyclist in a hit-and-run in West Philadelphia. Police identified the man killed as 28-year-old Nyier “Nas” Cunningham. He was two blocks away from his home. Police say the truck was recovered at Belmont Avenue and Thompson Street, but a search for the driver continues. Credit: Philadelphia Police The hit-and-run happened just before 1 a.m. at 52nd and Wyalusing Streets in West Philadelphia. Medics rushed the 28-year-old victim to the hospital with severe head injuries and possibly broken bones. He was pronounced dead around 4:30 a.m. at the hospital. “The vehicle...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Man Fatally Shot In Kensington, Police Say 2nd Victim Walked Into Hospital Moments After Shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 19-year-old man was shot to death in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood at 11:54 p.m. on Saturday. Police say the victim was shot in the head on the 700 block of Clearfield and 3100 block of Weymouth Streets. At least 10 shots were fired and police say a second victim walked into Episcopal Hospital just moments after the shooting. The 28-year-old man is in critical but stable condition after suffering gunshot wounds to his right leg and stomach. “Indicators that this second victim might be a person of interest as a possible suspect in this shooting, but right now the investigation is ongoing,” Capt. Anthony Ginaldi said. “We don’t know what the cause this shooting was, we don’t know whether it’s retaliation, drug-related or what so homicide is going to be investigating.” Investigators also recovered a gun. They say it was tossed under a nearby car at the scene. No further information is available at this time. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Unruly Swimmers Assault Staff, Vandalize Cars After Being Asked To Leave Philly Pool: Police

Police are on the hunt for three girls who became unruly, assaulted staff members, and vandalized cars at a Philadelphia pool, authorities said. Chaos began around 4:25 p.m. Thursday, July 21, when the swimmers were asked to leave the McVeigh Recreation Center due to their disruptive behavior, but they refused and became hostile towards the staff, Philadelphia police said.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
sanatogapost.com

Perkiomen, Limerick Crews Free Victim from Crash

VICTIM EXTRICATED FROM VEHICLE – First responders (at top and left) from the Perkiomen Fire Company and Limerick Fire Department worked Thursday (July 21, 2022) shortly after 7:30 p.m. to extricate a driver trapped inside a car, following a single-vehicle crash on Township Line Road near Bartlett Drive in Perkiomen. The vehicle was discovered off the highway in a ditch, and a tree had fallen across the asphalt. They needed to saw through trunks and limbs to reach the car, and then used tools to free the victim. The incident was investigated by Pennsylvania State Police. It took about 45 minutes to clear. A similar accident reportedly occurred at nearly the same location only days earlier.
LIMERICK, PA
6abc Action News

Crime Fighters: Who killed Cyanni Hammond?

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Cyanni Hammond, 19, was shot and killed while standing with a group of men. Now, her mother is coming forward to ask for helping in finding her daughter's killer. "Cyanni was an outgoing person. She had ups and down days, you know. She was a typical teenager,"...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Long-Time Camden Store Owner Luis Morales Shot, Killed During Robbery

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — A long-time store owner in Camden was shot and killed in a brazen Tuesday morning robbery. Police are asking for the public’s help finding the killer. “It’s heartbreaking, it’s really heartbreaking,” said Samir Morales, the victim’s sister. For the past 17 years, the Fortuna Mini Market in Camden has been Luis Morales’ second home, his livelihood. But on Tuesday, the 40-year-old was shot and killed inside the store in the 1200 block of Louis Street. “Someone took his life selfishly and it’s not fair. He has kids and I’m just lost for words honestly,” Morales said. Candles now flicker on the...
CAMDEN, NJ
WTAJ

15-foot-long snake attacks man in Lehigh County

FOGELSVILLE, Pa. (CBS) — Upper Macungie Township police shot a snake to death in order to save a man who was being strangled by the reptile in Fogelsville. On Wednesday afternoon after 2 p.m. in the 1400 block of Church Street. Police said officers responded to a call at the home for a man in […]
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

Surveillance Photo Released in Walmart Generator Theft: Suspect Sought

EAST MARLBOROUGH TWP, PA — The Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who stole a generator from Walmart. The theft reportedly occurred at 4:34 PM on July 15, 2022, at the Walmart located in East Marlborough Township, Chester County. The suspect was wearing a blue headband, black sunglasses, a blue mask, a white t-shirt, gray pants, dark shoes, and a full beard. He was driving a black Buick SUV bearing a Delaware registration. The value of the stolen generator is $484.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
New Jersey 101.5

‘Not a family barbeque’ — Gloucester, NJ cops bust massive pool party at home

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP — A homeowner and a party organizer were charged in connection with throwing a huge party in a backyard pool. Police Chief David Harkins said police were called Sunday to a house on Poplar Avenue in the Blenheim section for loud music at a pool party. Officers found a security team that had been hired to work a pool party event, numerous cars parked around the neighborhood.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Ocean County Driver Sued For Smashing Into School Playground, Causing $16K In Damages: Report

A 47-year-old motorist from Ocean County has been sued for causing more than $16,000 in damages at a school playground, NJ Advance Media reported. An insurance company representing the Lakehurst Board of Education filed a lawsuit against Jackson Township resident David M. Rehl, the driver who allegedly lost control of his car on Friday, March 4 and crashed into three parked cars, bushes, a fire hydrant, a mailbox, and a fence at Lakehurst Elementary School, the outlet says, quoting court documents.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

