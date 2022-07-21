Marshalls store opening in Staples Mill in Henrico County

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — One of the United States’ leading retailers offering quality designer merchandise at lower prices is opening a new store in Henrico County.

That’s right, Marshalls is headed to Staples Mill Square shopping center.

The new store is moving from its old location at 7506 West Broad Street in Richmond, to 9041 Staples Mill Road in Henrico. The store’s grand opening is set for Thursday, August 4 from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

In celebration of its new Henrico location, Marshalls will contribute to the local community by donating $10,000 to a local charity, according to the release.

Store info:

Location: Staples Mill Square Shopping Center, 9041 Staples Mill Road , Henrico, VA, 23228

, Henrico, VA, 23228 Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sundays

“Our newest store in Henrico will offer an ever-changing selection of high-quality, on-trend, and brand-name merchandise at the amazing prices that Marshalls is known for. Our buyers create a broad and exciting mix that offers exceptional values for the entire family, and we’re excited to bring this experience to a new neighborhood,” said Tim Miner, President of Marshalls in a release.

The release states that Marshalls shoppers in Henrico will find “high-quality, on-trend, brand name and designer merchandise for women, men, juniors, kids, shoes, accessories, home, pet, beauty and more.”