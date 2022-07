NEW SMRYNA BEACH, Fla. — Rekia Beverly at Chisholm Elementary School said her fifth-grade teacher inspired her to go into the profession. "I remember going into her room and she had Mickey Mouse everywhere, and I just loved being in that classroom,” Beverly said. “She was just loving and patient, and when I didn't understand certain things, she was there to guide me."

