Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Danaher – Shares of the medical conglomerate jumped more than 9% after the company reported better-than-expected earnings and revenue for its most recent quarter, citing higher sales that helped offset an increase in its expenses. Danaher posted adjusted earnings of $2.76 per share on revenue of $7.75 billion, compared to expected earnings of $2.35 per share on revenue of $7.3 billion, according to Refinitiv.

STOCKS ・ 3 DAYS AGO