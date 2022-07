Pokemon Journeys will be taking a break before moving on with the next round of the Masters Tournament, and the promo for the next episode of the series is teasing the debut of a new Eeveelution! The anime might be making its way through its climax with the latest episodes airing overseas, but now that the Masters Tournament has wrapped up the quarterfinals round, the series will be taking a brief break from all of it for just a little. While Ash and Goh have been in the midst of this big tournament, it turns out Chloe has been making some major advancements of her own. Now it seems we'll get to see the fruit of that work.

COMICS ・ 3 HOURS AGO