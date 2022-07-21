The Chi - Episode 5.06 - Bring It On Home To Me - Promotional Photos + Press Release

The latest chapter of the final season, “Fun and Games,” demonstrated what the show has mastered so well since the beginning. The ability to bring real, significant issues in people’s lives to the surface and allow the characters to have deep and meaningful conversations about them. The characters of Jimmy and Kim have been so well developed, that fans can’t help but be invested emotionally in every aspect of their lives. Everything about the show is done with such flawless execution. From the writing to the directing, it is easy to forget that the show is a prequel and not a stand alone. It easily could be.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO