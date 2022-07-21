ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Pikes Peak Pride returns to Colorado Springs!

By Kate Singh
FOX21News.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLORADO SPRINGS — This weekend, Pikes Peak Pride Parade returns to Colorado Springs. Thousands of people...

www.fox21news.com

Comments / 14

Jodie Ayala
3d ago

pride comes before the fall. Never understood why, or what that was referring to until now. I don't care what people do in the privacy of their home. I do care when they try to introduce it to children.

Reply
11
Homelander
3d ago

Great! Can't wait for men in leather lingerie to whip each other and then tell the rest of us how to guide our moral compass.

Reply
9
Usrfrtmrw
2d ago

Wow! Colorado is turning into a alphabet people playground. They may have to change their state flag and maybe build a Colorado funded Disney World. 😆😂🤣

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRDO News Channel 13

Pikes Peak Pride Festival celebrates in-person for the first time in two years

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- The Pikes Peak Pride Festival kicked off Saturday, marking the first in-person celebration in two years due to the pandemic. This weekend, Alamo Square Park transformed into an area for things like live entertainment, food vendors, and booths for health services and support. A family came out to support their daughter, The post Pikes Peak Pride Festival celebrates in-person for the first time in two years appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Pikes Peak Pride back in full swing

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The community is coming together to celebrate equality with Pikes Peak Pride. The theme this year is “Flaunt Your Pride.”. “This is used to express yourself and more often,” said Kelley Herrera. “I see people here in all sorts of shapes, colors and sexualities, and I’ve never felt more welcomed. I feel more at peace with myself.”
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

‘Over the Edge’ fundraiser returns to Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. — It’s that time of year again where a group of people in Pueblo prepare to scale down a ten-story building for a good cause. “Over the Edge was a fun way for us to kind of get people to understand what we do in the community and also bring them together for […]
PUEBLO, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Colorado Springs, CO
Society
City
Colorado Springs, CO
State
Colorado State
Colorado Springs, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Society
Local
Colorado Government
news9.com

Baby Hippo Celebrates First Birthday In Colorado Springs

A baby hippo is celebrating his first birthday in Colorado Springs. Omo has been a part of the "Water's Edge" exhibit since his birth. The public was able to celebrate with him and sing Happy Birthday and pose with him for pictures. He's the first baby hippo born at the...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Utilities restores power outage in southern Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Utilities has restored power after an outage on the south side of Colorado Springs. Officials say about 2,500 customers near Nevada Avenue and Lake Avenue were impacted. A crew is responding to the area. Treat any dark intersections as 4-way stops. The cause...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
1230 ESPN

Colorado Kid Lands Fish Almost As Big As Him From A Lake

This is no made up fish tale. This is the story of a young man who went fishing with his brother and Dad and with the first cast into the water, he hit the jackpot. According to 11 News down in Colorado Springs, Jeff Werner, the boy's Dad reached out to them to let them know about the incredible catch that initially was thought to be a simple snag.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Localevent#Local Life#Family Day#Rainbow#Racism#Pikes Peak Pride Parade
KRDO

Panorama Park is reopening in Southeast Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Panorama Park is set to reopen on August 20, 2022. The City of Colorado Springs said that Panorama Park has been undergoing the largest neighborhood park renovation in city history. “Our thanks to Trust for Public Land for co-leading with the community the master planning...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Take a look: new Centennial, East high schools in D60

PUEBLO, Colo. — On Friday, Pueblo School District 60 leaders and board members toured the new Centennial and East High Schools, slated to open in 2023. According to a Facebook post by D60, the construction is now 65% complete. With the familiar red and gold colors already in place at Centennial and East, the two-story, expansive buildings are quickly taking the shape of state-of-the-art educational facilities that scholars, staff, and the community can expect in a little more than a year from now.
PUEBLO, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
FOX21News.com

About the Springs: Events this weekend

COLORADO SPRINGS — If you’re sick of binging Netflix at home, there’s plenty to do in Colorado Springs this weekend!. About the Springs blogger Dani Wolfe joined the FOX21 Morning News team on Friday to talk about all the events you won’t want to miss. All-Weekend.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Margaret Jackson

Cortland buys Colorado Springs apartment complex

(Colorado Springs, Colo.) Atlanta-based Cortland acquired The Ridge at Rockrimmon, a 126-unit apartment complex in Colorado Springs. Built in 1997, The Ridge at Rockrimmon offers a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom units at 5965 Nora Point on the west side of Interstate 25. In the last 20 years, only three multifamily properties have been built in the submarket, which consists primarily of single-family homes and protected open space.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
mountainjackpot.com

Busted in Cripple Creek July 20, 2022 Edition

06-30-2022 Jeffrey Warren Conley, 52 years old of Cripple Creek, was summonsed and released for 7-6-290 Dog running at large. 06-30-2022 Kamarcus Deontae Wells, 23 years old of Colorado Springs, was arrested and. transported to the Teller County Jail on a warrant out of El Paso County. 07-02-2022 Patrick Lloyd...
CRIPPLE CREEK, CO
FOX21News.com

Woman missing from Springs Rescue Mission since June 28

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is asking for the community’s assistance in locating a missing person. 34-year-old Patricia Shearer was last seen on June 28, 2022 at the Springs Rescue Mission on Las Vegas Street on the south end of Downtown Colorado Springs. If...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Colorado Treasurer wants to return $65 million to Colorado Springs residents

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado State Treasurer Dave Young says the state is looking to return over $65 million in unclaimed property to residents of Colorado Springs. Unclaimed property is tangible or intangible property that has had no activity for a specific period of time. These can be gift certificates, unpaid wages, or uncashed checks. Unclaimed property also includes abandoned financial assets such as stocks and dividends, mutual funds, checking and savings accounts, securities, life insurance payouts, as well as the contents of safe deposit boxes for which the rent has expired for at least five years. This does not include real estate or vehicles.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
FOX21News.com

Drive-in cinema in Colorado Springs to support the LGBTQ+ community

COLORADO SPRINGS — This weekend is the 2022 Pikes Peak Pride Festival in downtown Colorado Springs, but before that you can participate in a special event on Friday to kick off all the festivities. Kathy Stults, Development Officer at Rocky Mountain Women’s Film, and Liss Smith, Communications Manager for...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy