The Washington Sheriff’s Department responded to a phone call Thursday afternoon that a tree had fallen on top of a Riverside house at 60 North Washburn St. The tree sits over the top of a power line and was lying on top of the line; despite this, no power outage was reported in the area. There were no reported injuries. The caller said no significant damage to the home was sustained, and the electric company was notified of the incident.

RIVERSIDE, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO