Ice Cxld has been making waves in the music industry this year. Since the release of his Album “Behind Closed Doors” back in 2020 he has been building a catalog to truly take over the Hip-Hop world. Initially from Richmond, VA he now represents Greensboro, NC. His new track that came out last month titled “Freestyle” is just a taste of what’s to come for this young super star. His new music video out now on YouTube “336-ICE-CXLD” is just a sneak peak into the talent of this North Carolina based artist. Pulling inspiration from legendary rap artists like Lil Wayne and Jay-Z , he has been able to develop his own sound, and is honing is craft.

GREENSBORO, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO