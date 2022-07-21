ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

New transfer portal windows could soon be approved

By Patrick Conn
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EF9on_0gne5jMh00

The college sports world changed when players were given the ability to transfer to a new school without penalty. More specifically, the college football world when this became legal. In the last year, we have seen players enter the transfer portal in droves, the Auburn Tigers saw this first hand following the first year under head coach Bryan Harsin.

Many have pondered how we could regulate the portal. One suggestion has been to have limited windows in which players can enter the portal during certain times of the year. The Division I Council has suggested two periods, one after the national championship and another in May following spring football.

Division I college football players would have two periods of time — one in the winter and one in the spring — to enter the transfer portal and be immediately eligible to play if a proposed rule change gets final approval.

The Division I Council endorsed on Tuesday several of the Transformation Committee’s initial proposals and passed them on to the D-I Board for approval.

The Board meets again early next month. via the Associated Press

The board is set to meet next month, and this could be put in place immediately which would prevent players from entering the portal during the season. It remains to be seen if this will get full approval but it makes the most sense at this point in time.

List

Gallery

Auburn Tiger Snapshot Profile: No. 36 Jaylin Simpson

Contact/Follow us @TheAuburnWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Auburn news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Patrick on Twitter @PatrickConnCFB.

Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!

Comments / 0

Related
WSFA

Montgomery Whitewater Park Construction Update 7/25/22

Drone video shows the progress on Montgomery's Whitewater Park, which is slated to open sometime in spring of 2023. The 2022 SEC Media Days have officially kicked off in Atlanta!. Updated: Jun. 9, 2022 at 5:00 AM UTC. Police: Man sought in Prattville gas theft. Tropical Formation Zones by Month.
MONTGOMERY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Auburn, AL
Sports
Auburn, AL
College Sports
Local
Alabama Football
City
Auburn, AL
Auburn, AL
Football
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
Opelika-Auburn News

Editorial: Like it or not, summer's almost over in Auburn-Opelika

Summer’s technically just getting started – we passed the one-third mark this week – but you can just about stick a fork in it here in Lee County. While we can expect another couple of months of soaring temperatures, Friday night’s Cheers on the Corner, during which foot traffic and activity flooded Toomer’s Corner, served as a reminder that downtown Auburn and the entire community is about to wake up after a not-so-long summer’s nap.
LEE COUNTY, AL
WRBL News 3

Auburn’s HomeGoods opening soon, bringing new retail to The Plains

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Lee County’s first HomeGoods is slated to open this fall, according to Mayor Ron Anders. The home decor discount store is a favorite shopping destination. The space is under construction at Flint’s Crossing Shopping Center along Opelika Road across from the Auburn Mall. An official grand opening date has yet to be set, but Anders says it will happen soon.
AUBURN, AL
WSFA

Drone video shows progress on Montgomery whitewater park construction

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery‘s new $65 million whitewater park is taking shape. JESCO Construction has provided WSFA 12 News with new drone footage that shows the latest progress. The company says they’ve started working on water and power for the site. They are also preparing for the roofing...
MONTGOMERY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Football Players#Windows#American Football#The Auburn Tigers#The Division I Council
WSFA

State commissioner encourages more people to buy local

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Curb Market along with other farmer’s markets across Alabama hosted “Sweet Grown Alabama” on Saturday, July 23 to connect growers to their community. Rick Pate, Commissioner for the Alabama Department of Agriculture, said buying local is important because it brings more money...
MONTGOMERY, AL
elmoreautauganews.com

Stanhope Elmore High School Introduces New Assistant Principals

When students are walking through the hallways of Stanhope Elmore High School next month, there is going to be new faces in administration that will be different from last year. Kimberly Copeland, formerly of Jeff Davis High School and Lana Moore, of Millbrook Middle School, have both moved into the Assistant Principal roles at the school.
ELMORE, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

3 Bedroom Home in Cusseta - $251,600

Where convenience meets affordability. Approx 11 min from Auburn, 5 min from Opelika, 8 min from Valley; Creekside Village is a 120+ homesites subdivision with ALL one-level ALL brick homes. Lot 29 the Haven (B) with the Old Guignard exterior has open kitchen with large island and pantry, open to breakfast area/Great room. approx .69 acres, there is plenty of space to relax, entertain and enjoy the peace and quiet of suburb living with the convenience of being close to major shopping, medical and life's necessities. Seller offering $4000 closing costs/upgrade concession with preferred lender and $2000 with non-preferred lender. Floorplans intended to provide general indication of proposed layout; Builder reserves right to make changes to these floorplans, elevations, specifications, dimensions, pricing and designs without prior notice. 1% non-refundable builder deposit due at contract. Final price locked at sheetrock. Estimated completion 5-6 months from construction commencement.
CUSSETA, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
Alabama NewsCenter

Alabama’s Lake Martin comes to life at songwriters festival

The sounds of Nashville will reach the shores of Lake Martin next week during the second annual Lake Martin Songwriters Festival. More than 20 hit-writing and highly acclaimed songwriters are slated to appear and perform at 15 different venues in the area July 27-31. The big finale on Saturday night in downtown Alexander City will be headlined by Thompson Square.
ALEXANDER CITY, AL
WSFA

Montgomery police call 2 p.m. news conference

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has called a 2 p.m. news conference, but is providing few other details. Montgomery Police Chief Darryl Albert is set to deliver what the department will only say is an “MPD Special Announcement.”. The news conference will take place at MPD’s...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

1 dead in overnight Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a deadly overnight shooting. Police responded to the 3400 block of Mobile Highway around 12:40 a.m. in reference to someone having been shot. Police and fire medics found a man in life-threatening condition, but the unnamed victim died on the...
MONTGOMERY, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Walter Albritton: ‘Yes, I need Jesus, every day’

Way back in the 50s, the Methodists often sent young preachers, who were still college or seminary students, out in the woods to serve small country churches. These “student” appointments were called “circuits;” a circuit might include three to five small churches. That’s how I got...
AUBURN, AL
alabamanews.net

Video: MPD Drug Bust Nets Cash, Pounds of Marijuana

Montgomery Police have announced a drug bust that netted more than 25k in cash and more than 20 pounds of marijuana. MPD detailed the bust at a press conference on Friday afternoon. Police say they seized nearly 25 pounds of marijuana, at least 40 packs of THC edibles, a Glock...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Woman dead following single-vehicle crash in Macon County

MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Tuskegee woman is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Macon County, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Authorities said 28-year-old Brodriauna D. Hodges was killed when the pickup truck she was driving left the roadway and struck a concrete culvert. Officials with ALEA said Hodges was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was ejected from the vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
MACON COUNTY, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

132K+
Followers
177K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy