ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeville, DE

Apple Scrapple at Kiwanis BBQ

starpublications.online
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Apple Scrapple Festival Committee will be manning the Kiwanis BBQ...

starpublications.online

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
delawaretoday.com

Old World Breads Is a Beloved Neighborhood Bakery in Lewes

Old World Breads has become a staple in Lewes, and the community always anticipates the unique seasonal selections of baked goods. The racks and display cases at Old World Breads are a visual and culinary delight. Here you will find freshly baked bread, pastry and more, including crowd favorite red, white and blue fruit tarts.
LEWES, DE
Katie Cherrix

Local Subs and Sandwich Shops in Ocean City, Maryland

Out of all the amazing food available in Ocean City, sometimes a cold sub or sandwich is just what you need. Subs are the perfect quick meal and great picnic companions. Whether you're on your lunch break or headed to the beach, here are four local sub shops in Ocean City where you can order delicious sandwiches made with the freshest ingredients.
OCEAN CITY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Delaware Lifestyle
City
Bridgeville, DE
Local
Delaware Food & Drinks
WMDT.com

Sun & Surf Cinema to close its doors after 50 years

OCEAN CITY, Md. – The Sun & Surf Cinema in Ocean City is closing its doors after 50 years, Fox Theatres announced on Tuesday. Sun & Surf was built in 1972 as a twin theater (two scenes). Two years later, two additional screens were added. Fox Theatres then acquired the theater in 1980 and added four more screens in 1982, expanding the theater to the 8-plex that it is today. In 2015, the theater was extensively renovated and luxury recliners were installed.
OCEAN CITY, MD
WMDT.com

Hayman’s 1890 Deli brings ‘new life’ to historic building

PRINCESS ANNE, Md.- You can find just about anything at Hayman’s Antiques and Collectibles in Princess Anne, except for the last two years as the doors have been closed. Now, the building is getting new life with the edition of Hayman’s 1890 Deli. “It was just to help. He needed someone because of the employee shortage and we needed a space that we could downsize and try to make a living for our family,” Owner Renee Mears said.
PRINCESS ANNE, MD
WMDT.com

Butter sculpture at the 2022 Delaware State Fair

HARRINGTON, Del. – 47 ABC’s Hannah Cechini spoke with Jim Victor and Marie Pelton at this year’s Delaware State Fair. The pair joined Hannah live to talk about a new attraction in the Exhibit Hall this year. Check it out.
DELAWARE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#Kiwanis Bbq
Cape Gazette

Seniors can sign up for farmers market coupons July 26 in Lewes

Seniors who qualify can sign up from noon to 3 p.m., Tuesday, July 26, at Lewes Public Library to receive the Delaware Department of Agriculture’s Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program coupons. The program provides income-eligible seniors $50 to spend on produce and honey at Delaware farmers markets and farm stands that accept these coupons. The Historic Lewes Farmers Market accepts these coupons at both its Saturday and Wednesday market venues.
LEWES, DE
PhillyBite

Delaware's Strangest Roadside Attractions

The Amish Man Statue is one of the state's strangest roadside attractions. It stands in a parking lot near a novelty store in Heidelberg Township. Both statues are ten feet high. King bought them in February for $5,000. King lives just up the road. He plans to restore them and put them on display again. The statues are a great reminder of the Amish community and its way of life.
DELAWARE STATE
visitannapolis.org

5 Dock Bars To Visit This Summer

When traveling to Annapolis & Anne Arundel County, waterfront dining is one of the many things to do. There are many spectacular options to choose from with great food with an equally great view. Regardless of where you go, you are guaranteed to have a good time. What is better than great food with an equally scenic view?
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Cape Gazette

Rehoboth Beach Dental welcomes Dr. Dominic Prestipino

Rehoboth Beach Dental recently announced that Dominic Prestipino, DDS, has joined its practice and is accepting new patients at the Rehoboth office. Born and raised in Rehoboth Beach, Prestipino is committed to serving the healthcare needs of his local community. “I am excited to return home and contribute to the quality of life in our growing small-town community,” he said.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
shoredailynews.com

Seacrets coming to Chincoteague

PIctured: Seacrets Ocean City, Md. location. Chincoteague is getting its own version of the popular Ocean City, Md., bar and grill Seacrets, which will be located on the southern end of the island. The deal was finalized Wednesday morning, according to Seacrets owner Leighton Moore. He said the Seacrets Chincoteague...
OCEAN CITY, MD
Delaware LIVE News

‘​​Be bold, be authentic, be kind’ says new Smyrna superintendent

After spending more than three decades in a district of nearly 40,000 students, Dr. Susan Brown is moving on to her next professional endeavor as the new superintendent of Smyrna School District. “I did not get here alone,” Brown said. “I’ve had many people who had confidence in my abilities to both lead and treat other people exceptionally.”  The entirety ... Read More
SMYRNA, DE
Katie Cherrix

Where to Eat Burgers Near Salisbury, Maryland

Whether you're craving a single patty with cheese or a triple-decker heart attack on a bun with all the fixings, Salisbury and the surrounding area has some of the juiciest, tastiest burgers you'll ever have the pleasure of biting into. If you're looking for a place to get your burger fix, check out these places in and around Salisbury you'll want to visit more than once.
SALISBURY, MD
Cape Gazette

Rehoboth: Silver Lake Manor. 3 Blocks To The Beach! Call Mike Kogler For More Information: (302) 236-7648.

Stunning Rehoboth Coastal Refuge in Silver Lake Manor! Prime location-east of Rt. 1 and only 3 blocks to the ocean, Silver Lake & the boardwalk. The expertly sited craftsman-style home sits on an oversized lot with an abundance of private entertaining areas for friends & family. This prime location provides easy access to the Rehoboth beaches, downtown Rehoboth, Gordon s Pond State Park, shops & restaurants. Hardwood flooring, well-appointed gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, vaulted ceilings, exposed beams, gas fireplace and huge 2nd floor screened porched all add to the seamless flow and charm of the home. The screened porch, overlooking the landscaped yard & pond, is a bonus for entertaining and is an extension of the main living area and provides an ideal blend of spaces for entertaining family and friends. The completely renovated inverted floorplan offers 2 bedrooms and one full bath on the 1st level and a full bath and extensive entertaining and dining areas on the 2nd level. Make this your Ultimate Beach Retreat!
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
WBOC

Coolest Job on Delmarva: Working on Ice

Inside the Carousel Hotel in Ocean City, it's practice time for the ice skaters in "The Next Ice Age." Workers are also not complaining at the ice delivery and wholesale company, known as Blue Marlin Ice.
OCEAN CITY, MD
delawarepublic.org

DOC Citizens Academy returns this fall

Delaware’s Department of Correction is offering another chance for people to go "inside the walls" of Delaware’s correctional system. The DOC is preparing for its Fall 2022 Citizens Academy that starts this September. “That academy gives local residents, every day local residents, a first hand look at the...
DELAWARE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy