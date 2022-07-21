Frederick Douglass Elementary School turns 100

BALTIMORE -- Much of the United States is struggling with an extreme teacher shortage and Maryland is no exception.The State Board of Education said 5,516 teachers left in 2022. The majority of the educators voluntarily resigned and others left for a myriad of reasons including retirement.Cheryl Bost, the teachers' union president called it "a crisis.""I've been in this business for over 30 years, and I've never seen such shortages across the state. There might be doubling up of classes which doesn't help our students with their learning," said Cheryl Bost, president of the Maryland State Education Association.On Tuesday, the State...

MARYLAND STATE ・ 16 MINUTES AGO