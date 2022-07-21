Man dies after shootout on Weems Street in Canton

CANTON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – One man died during a shooting on Weems Street in Canton.

Police Chief Otha Brown said the shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 20.

Investigators believe the shooting stemmed from a domestic dispute between 24-year-old Jamiquese White and 61-year-old Joe Ringo over Ringo’s daughter.

According to Brown, White shot Ringo multiple times. The police chief said White told officers Ringo shot him in the leg.

Ringo was pronounced dead at the scene.

Brown said White will face charges after he has been released from the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson.

