The Docket: "Nik Cruz Shot Me"

ORLANDO, Fla. - Authorities arrested two men allegedly connected to the murder of Joseph Lee Rohl, who was found seriously hurt earlier this week near the Bravo Supermarkets plaza in Orlando, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said. Orange County deputies responded to the plaza on July 21, 2022, after receiving...
COCOA, Fla. – A woman was critically injured after being hit by a car on State Road 524 in Cocoa, according to the police department. Police said around 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday that SR-524 is closed between Industry and Cox roads. [TRENDING: Ask Trooper Steve: Is it against Florida...
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said it made an arrest for the death of 46-year-old Joseph Rohl on July 21. Branden Griffin, 29, and Luis Rosaly Jr., 33, are both facing charges of first-degree murder. Rosaly is also facing charges of kidnapping and accessory after the fact.
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Daytona Beach police say a fight at a local bar last week led to a car chase that left a man dead. Police responded to a call for help from the Ocean Deck Restaurant and Bar just before midnight Thursday. Investigators later determined two men...
A Florida woman is accused of causing a disturbance in a grocery store parking lot while wielding a pitchfork and whip during a rainstorm, authorities said. Lisa Anne Slone, 56, of Ocoee, was arrested Tuesday and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, according to the Lake County online court records.
This month, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office announced a major drug operation that dismantled an Orlando fentanyl trafficking organization. The months-long investigation, Operation Paso Chino, led to 13 arrests and the seizure of three guns, $198,000 in assets and more than three kilos of fentanyl. Here’s a photo OCSO...
COCOA, Fla. – A 911 caller at Bracco Pond Park reported seeing a man’s body in the water Monday morning, according to the Cocoa Police Department. “They had seen a body floating in the pond,” spokesperson Yvonne Martinez said. [TRENDING: WATCH: Fight forced evacuation of parking garage...
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — False alarms like shooting scares in public places have been the trend in Orange County this month, putting large crowds in panic mode. Saturday night, two incidents were reported. Universal Orlando City Walk had to be evacuated after a fight broke out and hours before...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol was on the scene of a deadly Volusia County hit-and-run Saturday night. The incident happened around 9:30 p.m. on East Voorhis Avenue and Pecan Street. A Dodge Ram pickup truck was headed east on Voorhis Avenue, and a Chevrolet Caprice driven by...
LAKE WORTH,FL– The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was shot at a park in Lake Worth. The incident occurred at Buttonwood park on Lantana Road around 3:00 p.m. Officials say they arrived at the scene to find the victim dead. Authorities say they...
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — An Orlando man is recovering after he was bitten by a shark in Daytona Beach Monday afternoon. Volusia County Beach Safety Officials say the 33-year-old man was wading in waist-deep water just before 3 p.m. near the Silver Beach Ave. access point when he was bitten on the foot by a presumed shark.
ORLANDO, Fla. — ABOVE: Take a look at Sunday's top headlines. Orlando police are investigating a shooting on Sunday. Police arrived at the 1600 block of Bruton Boulevard around 6:02 a.m. Sunday morning, according to the Orlando Police Department. A man with a gunshot wound had been dropped off...
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — No shots were fired at The Florida Mall, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. On Saturday afternoon, Channel 9 received multiple reports of people fleeing the mall after possible gunshots were reported. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. People at the...
ORLANDO, Fla. – An investigation into a shoplifting-related worker death at a Family Dollar store in Orlando led the Occupational Safety and Health Administration to present more than $300,000 in fines for violations, according to the agency. Last December, a worker at the Family Dollar store on 918 W....
BOCA RATON, Fla. – Boca Raton police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred early Sunday morning. According to authorities, the two victims arrived to their home on Banyan Road just before 4:30 a.m. Sunday after spending the night at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood. The...
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police have identified a woman last seen dragged by a man on the side of the road. Police have identified the woman as 34-yer-old, Felicia Gaud. On June 20, police responded to a suspicious incident call on the 800 block of Roberto Clemente Boulevard, near the intersection of South Semoran Boulevard.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A man struck by lightning in Volusia County has died from his injuries. Julio Lopez, 27, was doing yard maintenance on Middlebury Loop in New Smyrna Beach when lightning struck him Tuesday afternoon. The bolt had hit a nearby tree and caused a fire before...
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Volusia County Beach Safety officials said several people were taken to the hospital Sunday after a man drove onto crowded Daytona Beach and into the ocean. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The incident happened shortly before 5 p.m. at the International Speedway...
ORLANDO, Fla. — Universal Orlando CityWalk was evacuated late Saturday night after a fight between "several juveniles" broke out in one of the parking garages, police say. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
ORLANDO, Fla. — Scorching heat in Florida's state prisons is a concern for many family members especially in the summer because some of them don't have air conditioning. Families and advocates rallied at Lake Eola Park on Saturday, demanding state leaders stop the 'inhumane conditions.'. "In this climate, we've...
