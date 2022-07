Microsoft missed revenue expectations Tuesday, as the tech giant cited “evolving macroeconomic conditions and other unforeseen items” for the unfavorable results. The company reported fourth-quarter revenue of $51.90 billion, below the $51.94 billion and $52.74 billion it had forecast. Adjusted earnings per share were $2.34, below the expected range of $2.24 to $2.32.More from The Hollywood ReporterXbox Partners With Samsung to Bring Gaming App to Smart TVsAmerican Sign Language Xbox Channel on Twitch Is a Game Changer for Deaf Gamers: "We Can Finally Participate"'Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga' Includes Meme Mark Hamill Hates Microsoft had already revised down its fourth quarter...

