Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, and LeBron James Combine to Cost a Collector Millions

By Joe Kozlowski
 5 days ago

In the world of basketball, certain names loom large over the metaphorical landscape. Michael Jordan is one of the biggest; even if you don’t believe he’s the GOAT, it’s impossible to argue with His Airness’ talent and impact. Kobe Bryant isn’t far behind, standing tall as the MJ of his generation. Then, there’s LeBron James , who, for all his critics, will go down in history as a legend.

As you might expect, any collectible tied to those men is incredibly desirable. If you put the three of them together, things become off-the-charts expensive. That’s what’s happening right now: A card with logos from Jordan, Kobe, and LeBron’s respective jerseys is up for auction, and it has the potential to be worth multiple millions of dollars.

A Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, and LeBron James ‘Triple Logoman’ card is up for auction, and it won’t be cheap

While it might feel a bit weird to diehard sports fans, card collecting has become a big-money business . If you need a demonstration of that, consider a current auction.

As noted by TMZ Sports , Goldin Auctions has a piece of NBA history on the block: a ‘Triple Logoman’ card, which features the NBA logos taken from game-worn Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, and LeBron James jerseys.

To make things even sweeter, the card is literally one-of-a-kind. It’s also been certified as authentic and, according to TMZ, has been graded a perfect “Gem Mint 10.”

As you might expect, pieces of game-worn jerseys from three of the biggest names in NBA history will presumably be worth a pretty penny. Ken Goldin, CEO of Goldin Auctions, apparently believes that the card could fetch upwards of $3 million.

While we’re not quite there yet, he doesn’t seem to be completely off base. Bidding opened on Wednesday, July 20, and, as of the morning of July 21, the current bid was $1.1 million. The metaphorical gavel doesn’t fall until Saturday, August 6, so there’s plenty of time for that number to swell.

Even if you can’t fathom spending millions of dollars on anything, let alone a basketball card, sports fans can probably understand the appeal of this one. When you’ve got three legends, or pieces of their uniforms, in one place, it’s tough to ignore.

