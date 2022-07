You never know what bizarre things you'll witness while you're sitting at a stoplight. You Never Know What You'll See While Driving Through Rockford. I'm not afraid to admit, that I've seen some pretty strange things while driving through Rockford. I'm sure you have to. For example, one time I was driving down Alpine Road and I saw a convertible on the back of a flatbed tow truck. I understand that isn't out of the ordinary. Here is what was weird. There were four people riding in the car with the top down and they were drinking beer. Now, I really wish I had a picture of that.

ROCKFORD, IL ・ 14 HOURS AGO