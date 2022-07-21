ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russia resumes some gas flows to Germany as its forces home in on power plant in Ukraine

Cover picture for the articleLONDON/KYIV, July 21 (Reuters) - Russia resumed gas supplies through its biggest pipeline to Europe but Germany said it was not enough to rule out potential shortages, while in Ukraine, Russian forces were reported to be close to seizing the country's second biggest power plant. Russian troops shelled cities...

Newsweek

Russian General Killed With U.S.-Supplied Missiles, Ukraine Says

Ukraine has said it has killed another Russian general, following an attack in which Kyiv's forces used American-supplied weapons. Serhiy Bratchuk, spokesman for the Odessa regional military, wrote on Telegram about the "liquidation" of Major General Artem Nasbulin, the chief of staff of the 22nd Army Corps "after HIMARS (High Mobility Artillery Rocket System) missiles hit the headquarters in the Kherson region" of southern Ukraine.
MILITARY
The Associated Press

New Russian airstrikes target Black Sea regions of Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia targeted Ukraine’s southern Black Sea regions of Odesa and Mykolaiv with airstrikes Tuesday, hitting private buildings and port infrastructure with missiles fired from long-range bomber aircraft, the Ukrainian military said. In the Odesa region, buildings in coastal villages were hit and caught fire, Ukraine’s Operational Command South said on Facebook. A Ukrainian air force spokesman said long-range Russian Tu-22M3 bombers and Su-30 and Su-35 fighter jets launched the strikes from the Black Sea. In the Mykolaiv region, port infrastructure was targeted despite agreements intended to allow grain grain shipments to resume from Ukraine’s Black Sea ports. Hours after the strikes, a Moscow-installed official in southern Ukraine said the Odesa and Mykolaiv regions would soon be “liberated” by Russian forces, just like the already occupied Kherson region further east. “The Kherson region and the city of Kherson have been liberated forever,” Russian state news agency RIA Novosti quoted the region’s Russia-appointed official, Kirill Stremousov, as saying.
MILITARY
The Associated Press

Russia pounds rebel-claimed region, Ukraine pushes back

KRAMATORSK, Ukraine (AP) — Russia redoubled its push for Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region Wednesday, with the Ukrainian military claiming to have repelled some advances as shelling killed at least eight civilians in the area over the past 24 hours and wounded 25. Pro-Russia separatists said Ukrainian attacks killed four civilians on their side of the front. The Ukrainian armed forces General Staff said troops stopped enemy units advancing towards Sloviansk, a city in Donetsk, one of two provinces in the Donbas whose capture is among Moscow’s main goals. It also claimed to have repelled Russian attacks on a town and village north of Ukraine’s second city, Kharkiv, just miles (kilometers) from the Russian border. The Ukrainian presidential office said most civilian casualties were in Donetsk province, where Gov. Pavlo Kyrylenko said two people died in the city of Avdiivka; the cities of Sloviansk, Krasnohorivka and Kurakhove each reported one civilian killed. “Every crime will be punished,” he wrote on social media.
POLITICS
AFP

Ukraine grain deal expected Friday as Russian gas flows resume

Ukraine and Russia are set to sign a deal Friday to unblock grain exports and relieve a global food crisis, as a critical Russian gas pipeline to Europe reopened. In more good news for global markets, Russia on Thursday restored critical gas supplies to Europe through Germany via the Nord Stream pipeline after 10 days of maintenance.
INDUSTRY
CNBC

Russia hit military boat in Odesa port in Ukraine, foreign ministry says

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Sunday that Russian forces had hit a Ukrainian military boat in the port of Odesa in Ukraine with high-precision missiles. "Kalibr missiles destroyed Odesa port's military infrastructure, sending a Ukrainian military boat to the Kiev regime's favourite address in a precision strike,"...
MILITARY
Reuters

Russian Foreign Ministry: no contact with U.S. on Ukraine peace talks

July 21 (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday there had been no contact with the United States over peace talks with Ukraine. "The American administration forbids its wards in Kyiv to even think about talks with us, and evidently forces them to fight to the last Ukrainian," Zakharova told reporters.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Ukraine plans ‘million-strong’ army to retake south from Russia

Ukraine is planning to arm a million-strong force with western-supplied weapons as it seeks to retake southern territories seized by Russia, Kyiv’s defence minister has claimed.President Volodymyr Zelensky has told Ukraine’s military to retake coastal areas vital to the country’s economy, Oleksii Reznikov said, as Kyiv’s forces continued to engage in fierce fighting over control of the eastern Donbas region.In a public appeal for Ukraine’s allies to expedite weapons shipments, Mr Reznikov warned that “each day we’re waiting for howitzers we can lose a hundred soldiers”, channelling Winston Churchill as he added: “Give us the tools, we will finish the...
MILITARY
Newsweek

Ukraine Says Forces Have Destroyed Russian Artillery Battery in Kherson

A Russian artillery battery has been destroyed by defending troops, according to images shared by Ukraine. The Ukrainian Center for Strategic Communications (StratCom) said on July 10 that the attack took place in the southern Ukrainian region of Kherson Oblast. The footage shows a line of hidden Russian military equipment...
MILITARY
Newsweek

Watch: Ukraine Marines Blast Russian Ammo Depots With Stugna-P Missile System

Ukrainian Marines pinpointed a Russian target on the screen before they unleashed a missile and apparently destroyed it. The 36th Separate Marine Brigade, named after Rear Admiral Mykhailo Bilynskyi, said they used the "Stugna-P" Anti-Tank Guided Missile (ATGM) system to destroy Russian ammo depots in the southern Ukrainian region of Kherson Oblast.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Carmageddon: Ukraine's reserves are being sent to intercept Russian tanks in civilian cars as equipment runs out... as Putin tells his defence minister to press on with onslaught

Ukraine's reserves are being sent in their civilian cars to fight against Russian tanks due to the huge shortage of equipment as Volodymyr Zelensky desperately pleads the West for more weaponry. Rick Hillier, Canada's former chief of defence staff, said civilian volunteers have been left with 'nothing', with one unit...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

'He is okay, getting food, water and bedding': Family of Alabama Army vet captured in Ukraine by Russian-backed forces reveals that State Department has spoken to him

US State Department officials have finally made contacted with an Army vet captured by Russia while fighting alongside Ukraine - and say he is safe. Alexander Drueke's aunt Dianna Shaw confirmed the conversation with The Guardian Tuesday, saying: 'He is okay. Receiving food and water and has shelter and bedding.'
MILITARY

