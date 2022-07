LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A unique game draws hundreds of people to Germantown each year. This year marked the 52nd World Championship Dainty Contest. Players of the old-time Schnitzelburg street game use a broom handle to flip a peg off the ground then swat it in mid-air. Whoever's peg flies the farthest wins the trophy. Whoever's peg travels forward the least gets a basket of lemons. The championship is reserved for people aged 45 and older.

