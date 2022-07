Gonsoulin Land & Cattle in New Iberia, Louisiana, was one of the first ranches to jump on the grass-fed beef bandwagon in 2005. “We wanted to sell some of our beef to family and friends, so we decided on grass-fed,” says Shannon Gonsoulin, whose family history on this ranch goes back to the 1700s. “It’s morphed into a much larger deal.”

NEW IBERIA, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO