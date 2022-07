HASTINGS, Mich. (WOOD) — Three people have been charged with multiple felonies for helping a man shortly after he murdered a woman in Barry County in 2021. In April, Andrew Lafey was found guilty of murdering 18-year-old Gracyn-Michael Brickley on Feb. 16, 2021. Investigators learned of her death when two men showed up at the Nashville police station the next day saying they had seen a recording of Lafey stomping on and taunting Brickley, officers said. Her body was found in the woods behind a home on Guy Road in Maple Grove Township.

NASHVILLE, MI ・ 6 DAYS AGO