Is it time to shake up the MBTA board?

By Bruce Mohl
commonwealthmagazine.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA correction has been added to this story. IN THE DEBATE over the future of the MBTA, very little attention has been paid to the relatively new board that oversees the transit authority. The board began its work last fall and adopted a very different style from its predecessor,...

Cambridge’s cash benefit program needs work

IN LAST MONTH’S state of the city address, Cambridge Mayor Sumbul Siddiqui announced a new anti-poverty program, in which the city – using $22 million provided by the American Rescue Plan (ARP)– will give low-income families a $500 a month cash benefit. Similar programs have worked well...
Boston police captain cleared of most charges

A BOSTON POLICE captain who was on paid leave for 2½ years for violating the rules of conduct returned to work earlier this year and then scored a major victory in June when a hearing officer dismissed most of the violations against him and he received just an oral reprimand for the remaining transgressions.
Passengers Jump from Windows — and Into River — After Boston Train Catches Fire: 'Very Frightening Event'

A Boston train caught on fire on a bridge over the Mystic River Thursday morning, leading several passengers to escape the flames through windows. "This morning, an Orange Line train reported flames & smoke coming from its head car as it traveled across the bridge between Wellington & Assembly stations," the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority wrote in a statement shared on social media.
GOBankingRates

The Best Cities in the Northeast To Retire on $3,000 a Month

Many retirees are living on a tight fixed income, but this doesn’t mean you have to sacrifice quality of life or relocate to an area far away from friends and family. For those looking to live in the Northeast during their golden years, GOBankingRates has identified several cities where you can live well on a budget of $3,000 a month. For this study, only cities with a livability score of 65 out of 100 or higher and a population that was at least 10% comprised of those ages 65 and older were considered.
Charlie Baker
CBS Boston

Two Boston hospitals are among America's best, U.S. News says

BOSTON - U.S. News & World Report is out with its annual ranking of the nation's best hospitals, and two in Boston make the Top 20.Massachusetts General Hospital is eighth and Brigham and Women's Hospital is 14th on the magazines "2022-2023 Best Hospitals Honor Roll."Last year, Mass General came in fifth, while the Brigham was in the same spot. The Brigham was also ranked fourth in cancer treatment again through its association with the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. Earlier this year, Mass General received approval from the state for a $2 billion expansion project in downtown Boston.Mayo Clinic took the top spot for the seventh year in a row.The ranking is based on ratings for 20 benchmark procedures and 15 specialty care areas. This year, new ratings cover ovarian, prostate and uterine cancer surgery.Click here for the full list. 
Boston 25 News WFXT

State accused of selectively prosecuting white supremacist

BOSTON — State prosecutors declined to press charges against two of the three men arrested Saturday in Jamaica Plain – after a white supremacist group showed up to protest the Drag Queen Story Hour. Tobias Walker and Seth Rosenau, who were counter-protesting members of the Nationalist Social Club,...
WWLP

Biggest fish ever caught in Massachusetts

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – In 2012, Shane Felch caught a 46 pound, 5 ounce carp from Quinsigamond Lake in Shrewsbury. According to MassWildlife, this is the state’s largest freshwater fish ever caught and recorded. The record of biggest freshwater fish ever caught goes as far back as 1966...
CBS Boston

Orange Line MBTA train stopped on bridge over Mystic River

SOMERVILLE - An MBTA Orange Line appeared to have caught fire Thursday morning on a bridge over the Mystic River.Video from above the bridge showed smoke coming out of the front car of the train as it was stopped on the bridge near the Assembly station in Somerville.It's not known if anyone was hurt or if the train will be evacuated."Shuttle buses replacing service between Oak Grove and Community College due to a disabled train near Assembly. Please expect delays as shuttles are dispatched," the MBTA tweeted.No other information is available at this point in the investigation. 
WUPE

Three Massachusetts Cities Named Most Educated in United States

Massachusetts is known for many things, Plymouth Rock, championships sports teams, beautiful landscapes from beaches to mountains, and of course some of the best schools in the country. Not only some of the best colleges in the U.S., but some of the best public and private grade and high schools as well, so it might not come as a big surprise that three Massachusetts cities were deemed some of the most educated in America.
Daily Voice

Pair Of Fatal Crashes Under Investigation In Eastern Massachusetts

State police are investigating multiple fatal crashes that happened over the weekend in eastern Massachusetts. Damiah Bosden-Wigfall, 26, died in a fiery crash on Friday, July 23, just after 2 a.m. in Avon, when her 2015 Hyundai slammed into a dump truck and burst into flames, Massachusetts State Police said.
ABC6.com

Family of 15-year-old shooting victim asks Elorza to put up cameras

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza on Monday addressed the violence that happened over the weekend in the capitol city. A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed on Wallace Street Saturday night. Officers found Ger’Vonte Tilson’s body in the street just before midnight. The mayor...
mychamplainvalley.com

Missing Mass. woman was shot in the head: Police

Brattleboro, VT — Vermont State Police said an autopsy determined that 23-year-old Mary Anderson, whose body was found Tuesday’s in her truck In West Brattleboro, was shot in the head. Anderson, of Harvard, MA., had been reported missing last weekend and was last seen in Hudson, NH, on...
Here’s what we know about the disappearance and death of Mary Anderson

“She was a beautiful soul, inside and out... She didn’t deserve this.”. Last weekend, the family of 23-year-old Harvard resident Mary Anderson reported her missing. Anderson’s body was found early Tuesday morning in Brattleboro, Vt. Her ex-boyfriend, 34-year-old Matthew Davis of Fitchburg, was being sought by police for questioning. Law enforcement found Davis in Vermont on Tuesday evening. He was fatally shot in an exchange with police.
