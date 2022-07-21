ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holland, MI

Cornelia “Connie” Brummel

By Patty Vandenberg
927thevan.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCornelia “Connie” Brummel, age 84, of Holland, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at Resthaven Care Center. Connie was a child of the covenant, prayer warrior, prayer partner, and longtime member of Fourteenth Street Christian Reformed Church. She was a life-long educator who taught at Oakdale Christian, Dearborn Christian,...

927thevan.com

927thevan.com

Robert Myaard

Robert Dale Myaard, of Zeeland, MI passed into the loving arms of his Lord and Savior, Jesus, on Sunday, July 24, 2022. Bob was born December 14, 1933, to John Sr. and Maggie Myaard in Forest Grove and was a long-time member of Forest Grove Reformed Church. Bob was preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, Shirley Anne Myaard, his son, Dale R. Myaard, and his siblings John Myaard and Pat DeYoung. He will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 15 years, Evelyn Nan Myaard; by Dale’s wife Kathleen Joy Myaard and their children, Jason Myaard, Sarah Myaard, Rachel (Ryan) Gates, and Eric (Shelby) Myaard; his daughter Ginny Lou Hager, her husband Kevin, and their children, Allison (Tyler) Vollink, Courtney (Cole) Grysen, and Isaiah (Abigail) Hager; his daughter Molly Anne Huizinga, her husband Dan, and their son Daniel; his 8 great-grandchildren; his sister-in-law, Iris Myaard; his brother, Jerry (Gloria) Myaard, and his brother-in-law and sister-in-law Robert (Marcia) Walters.
ZEELAND, MI
927thevan.com

Marian Holtgeerts

Marian Holtgeerts, age 82, passed away on Thursday, July 21, 2022. Marian was a Holland resident her entire life. She attended Holland High School. She was employed at General Electric, Gentex, and finished her career at Trendway. She was legally blind and took care of her mother for years until her mother’s death.
HOLLAND, MI
927thevan.com

Jerrold “Jack” De Frell

Jerrold “Jack” De Frell age 93, of Holland, died Sunday, July 24, 2022, at an area care center. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, July 29, 2022, at Graafschap Christian Reformed Church, 5973 Church St. Holland, with Rev. Philip D. Kok officiating. The burial will be in Graafschap Cemetery. Visitation will be 3-6 p.m. Thursday, July 28, at Graafschap CRC. Memorial contributions may be given to Holland Christian Schools and the Historical Fund at Graafschap CRC.
HOLLAND, MI
927thevan.com

Robert Junior Geerlings

Robert Junior Geerlings, age 84, passed away in Holland on Friday, July 22nd, 2022. Robert was born on April 8th, 1938 in Zeeland, Michigan to Martin and Reka Geerlings. Robert was a Zeeland police officer for 5 years. He was the police officer of the year in 1964. After that, Robert was a postal worker for 30 years. He was also a bus driver and a service member of the Michigan Army National guard. Robert was a long-time member of Faith Reformed Church of Zeeland, where he was known to memorize Bible scriptures. As well as a lifetime member of Jaycees and an Ambuc’s volunteer. After retirement, Robert loved to garden. Robert will be deeply missed by many. In honor of Robert’s life, please bring a clean empty can of pop to the memorial.
ZEELAND, MI
927thevan.com

Dr. Karen A. Lichti

Dr. Karen A. Lichti, age 76, passed away on Thursday, June 21, 2022. Dr. Karen A. Lichti (November 1945 – July 2022) of Holland Michigan was born in Erie, Pennsylvania. She is the oldest child of William and Mildred (Keinath) Johnson and sister to Peter and Andrew. Karen was a lifelong learner. She graduated from Princeton University, Westminster Choir College, the University of Iowa, Mozarteum University of Salzburg, Austria, and the Wooden Boat School in Maine. She was an accomplished vocalist, musician, teacher, and craftswoman. She has sung with the Metropolitan Orchestra and Chorus and taught voice at Manhattanville College in New York. Her love of music, shared with her husband, Rich, led them to enjoy playing many different instruments together. Her beautiful hand-built wooden canoe was auctioned to benefit the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. Her adventurous spirit led her to many places in the world to appreciate God’s creation and make life-long friends. She had an incredible gift for getting to know people and caring for them earnestly. She will best be remembered for her deep love for her family and others. Her sense of humor and gift of encouragement have been a blessing to everyone.
HOLLAND, MI
927thevan.com

Anita Oliva Gonzales

Anita Gonzales Oliva, 71 of Fennville, Michigan, passed away Saturday, July 16, 2022, at Holland Hospital. Born August 18, 1950, in Weslaco, Texas, she was the daughter of the late Salamon and Josephina (Vallejo) Gonzales and the wife of the late Antonio Perez Oliva. Anita attended Fennville High School and was a long-time resident of Fennville.
FENNVILLE, MI
927thevan.com

Ottawa County named one of the healthiest counties in the state

HOLLAND, MI (WHTC AM/FM) – Ottawa County has been ranked the second healthiest county in Michigan, according to data from countyhealthrankings.org. The rankings factor in health outcomes and health factors like premature death, low birth weight, adult smoking and obesity, excessive drinking, access to exercise opportunities, air pollution, violent crime, and more.
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
927thevan.com

Allegan County and non-profits seek input from residents through survey

ALLEGAN, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Allegan County officials and several non-profit partner agencies have hired a national survey organization to gauge residents’ views on the state of the county and services available to residents. The County and partner agencies are mailing survey forms using the services of The...
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
NewsBreak
Obituaries
927thevan.com

Vigil held for man shot and killed by Allegan County deputy during traffic stop

ALLEGAN, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A vigil was held for 22-year-old Joseph Nagle who was shot and killed by an Allegan County deputy during a June 16 traffic stop. Supporters gathered outside the Allegan County Jail Sunday night, July 24, to also demand justice for Nagle whom the Allegan Count Police department said was stopped for suspicion of impaired driving.
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
927thevan.com

Clerks concerned about unofficial election information being reported on some media sites

WEST OLIVE, MI (WHTC AM/FM) – Officials in Ottawa and Kent counties says election results data posted on several local media sites didn’t come from them. In a joint statement, Kent County Clerk Lisa Posthumus Lyons and Ottawa County Clerk Justin Roebuck said their teams received calls and messages Monday morning concerning election results data that has been posted on local media sites. The statement said, “We want to be very clear that results posted on these sites were not provided by official election administrators, nor were our offices involved in any way.”
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI

