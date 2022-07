SHELTON — There may be no local primaries but that does not mean city Republicans and Democrats do not have decisions to make on statewide contests. On the Republican side, there are primary contests for the U.S. Senate and Congressional seats and secretary of the state. For Democrats, there are primaries for secretary of the state and treasurer. The primary is Aug. 9, with polling locations open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on that day.

SHELTON, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO