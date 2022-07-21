ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robyn Hitchcock – “The Shuffle Man”

Cover picture for the articleRobyn Hitchcock will release his first album in five years this fall. The one-time Soft Boy is dropping SHUFFLEMANIA! in October, and its opening track “The Shuffle Man” is out today. It’s a nervy, jangly, reverb-laden rocker...

