Basketball

Watch Denzel Curry Perform A Funky Live-Band Version Of “Walkin” On Fallon

By Tom Breihan
Stereogum
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen did rappers stop performing with the Roots when they were appearing on Jimmy Fallon? That used to happen with practically every Fallon rap performance, and we might need to bring it back. Last night, for instance, Denzel Curry was the musical guest on...

www.stereogum.com

Comments / 0

Stereogum

Watch Joni Mitchell’s Surprise Newport Folk Fest Performance

These days, Joni Mitchell is functionally retired. Even before she suffered a brain aneurysm in 2015, Mitchell rarely made any sort of public appearance. Yesterday, however, Mitchell played a surprise 13-song set at the Newport Festival, performing alongside an all-star group of friends and collaborators. This was Mitchell’s first full set since 2000, and it was her first time performing at the Newport Folk Fest since 1969.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Watch Paul Simon Make His Newport Folk Festival Debut With Surprise Appearance During Nathaniel Rateliff’s Tribute Set

Paul Simon made his Newport Folk Festival debut with a surprise appearance during Nathaniel Rateliff’s “American Tune Revue” set on Saturday. Rateliff and his band the Night Sweats dedicated their entire show to Simon, covering a bunch of his songs before Simon himself came out to sing “Graceland,” “American Tune,” “The Boxer,” and “Sounds Of Silence.” He was joined by Rhiannon Giddens on “American Tune,” and a whole bunch of performers came out for “The Boxer.” “What a joy working with Nathaniel and his incredible band. The atmosphere at the festival was nothing short of wonderful,” Simon said.
MUSIC
Deadline

Corie Henson Set To Join NBCUniversal To Lead Unscripted

Corie Henson is on her way to NBCUniversal. Former Turner Networks and Fox exec Henson is set to join the company overseeing unscripted entertainment. It follows the departure of Jenny Groom, which Deadline revealed earlier today. Deadline understands that the deal isn’t finalized but that Henson is in final talks...
TV & VIDEOS
Stereogum

Album Of The Week: Friendship Love The Stranger

Dan Wriggins just has one of those voices. He makes the mundane interesting. For coming up on a decade, his drawl has been front and center in Friendship, singing about the small stuff: episodes of television that feel revelatory, prolonged silences during conversation, coming out of a concert and feeling a near-imperceptible shift inside yourself. His voice is conversational and plaintive, observational and sometimes wry but always searching and honest. It’s wrapped up in music that is deeply, subtly stirring. On his band’s latest album, Love The Stranger, Wriggins continues his mission to capture profundity in the everyday: “Meant to write down what I was feeling in the moment,” he sings on its opening track. “Thinking, ‘Man, you better get it just like it was/ Or else you’re gonna forget it.'”
THEATER & DANCE
Person
Denzel Curry
Person
Jimmy Fallon
Stereogum

Nope Costume Designer Explains Characters’ “Obscure” Band T-Shirts

If you’ve seen Jordan Peele’s latest film Nope — and if you haven’t, maybe avoid this article — you probably noticed the plethora of old band t-shirts that its characters wear. Bands represented include the Jesus Lizard, Wipers, Earth, Mr. Bungle, Rage Against The Machine … All very cool! The film’s costume designer Alex Bovaird is making the press rounds now that the film has been out for a weekend, and she’s addressed those shirts.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Stereogum

The Soft Pink Truth – “Is It Going To Get Any Deeper Than This?” (Feat. Jenn Wasner)

The Soft Pink Truth, the solo outing of Matmos’ Drew Daniel, is already set to release a limited CD and cassette-only mini-album on August 19 called Was It Ever Real?. Now, Daniel has announced another provocatively named project, this time in the form of an LP called Is It Going To Get Any Deeper Than This?. That one’s out October 21. Also out today is an electro-funk single featuring Jenn Wasner (Wye Oak, Flock Of Dimes) called “Wanna Know.”
MUSIC
Stereogum

Watch Maxo Kream Get Fighting Fans To Make Peace: “Security, That’s How You Handle Shit”

The Houston rapper Maxo Kream is down under this week for a series of shows in Australia and New Zealand. Last night at a show in Sydney, Maxo paused the show to break up a fight. He brought the two audience members up on stage, gave them a second on the mic to explain what happened, and then brokered peace by making them hug it out. “We all family in this bitch, we don’t want no problem,” Maxo said. “Security, that’s how you handle shit,” he added as the two fighting fans made their way off, but not before the rapper got a dig in at one of them: “Get your big goofy ass off stage.” Watch video via Reddit below.
CELEBRITIES
Stereogum

Watch Bleachers, Clairo, & Lucy Dacus Cover The National At Newport Folk Festival

During Bleachers’ set at Newport Folk Festival on Saturday, Jack Antonoff brought out Clairo and Lucy Dacus — who also performed at the fest this weekend — to cover the National’s High Violet track “Bloodbuzz Ohio.” They were also joined by Goose’s Rick Mitarotonda on guitar. The National had performed at Newport on Friday. “Thank you for singing bloodbuzz!” Bryce Dessner wrote on Antonoff’s Instagram. “I wish we could have done it with you all.”
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Funky#Performing#Loma Vista
Stereogum

THICK – “Tell Myself”

Last month, the Brooklyn Band To Watch THICK announced their second album, Happy Now, with “Loser.” Today, they’re back with another single, the chiming and catchy “Tell Myself.” “As you get older, you sometimes look at your little-kid self and wish you could give them a hug and tell them everything’s going to be okay,” the band said of the track. “It’s not about minimizing life experiences, but a reminder that you’re stronger than you think and that—despite what it feels like in the moment—there is a light at the end of the tunnel.” Check it out below.
BROOKLYN, NY
Stereogum

Watch Toro y Moi’s Smooth “Millennium” Performance On Fallon

A few months back, Toro y Moi released a new album, the chilled-out Mahal, one of the best of 2022 so far. Chaz Bear performed one of the album’s highlights, “Millennium,” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday, wearing some sparkles around his eyes and accompanied by a band that laid on the groove and some copious piano squiggles. Check it out below, and check out our recent We’ve Got A File On You interview with Toro y Moi.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Palm – “Feathers”

It’s been a good long while since we heard from Palm, but the Philly experimental indie rock band is far from defunct. In fact, they’re about to release a new album for a new record label. Palm have linked with Saddle Creek for Nicks And Grazes, their first album since 2018’s Rock Island. Today they make their grand return with “Feathers,” a clattering and off-kilter track that suggests Palm held onto their unique alchemy in the interim between releases. “Long before I felt impossible,” Eve Alpert sings, “I saw a ten pin bowl/ I heard the rhythm of error.”
THEATER & DANCE
Stereogum

Jarvis Cocker Confirms Pulp Will Reunite In 2023

Jarvis Cocker has confirmed that Pulp will reunite for a run of shows in 2023. Speaking at a Guardian-hosted talk and Q&A for his new memoir Good Pop, Bad Pop, the Pulp frontman verified the news, which follows a 15-second clip shared on Cocker’s Instagram last week with the words “What exactly do you do for an encore?” appearing onscreen. (The line is taken from a track on Pulp’s 1998 album This Is Hardcore, which celebrates 25 years next year.)
MUSIC
Stereogum

Counterparts – “Whispers Of Your Death”

Last month, the Ontario metalcore band Counterparts announced a new album, A Eulogy For Those Still Here, with lead single “Unwavering Vow.” The album’s not out until October, but today the band is sharing a brand-new track called “Whispers Of Your Death.” “I feel like anyone who has been following the band/me pre-pandemic knew this was coming, but this song is about my cat Kuma,” the band’s Brendan Murphy said of the track, continuing:
MUSIC
Stereogum

Watch Death Cab For Cutie Perform “Here To Forever” On Colbert

In September, Death Cab For Cutie are releasing their tenth studio album, Asphalt Meadows. They announced it a few months back with “Roman Candles,” and then they debuted a new track called “Here To Forever,” which they then put out as a single. Last night, Ben Gibbard and co. brought that single to The Late Show With Stephen Colbert for a very solid performance. Check it out below.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Boldy James & Futurewave – “Flag On The Play”

In the past couple years, Detroit rapper Boldy James has teamed up for full-length projects with the Alchemist twice (for Bo Jackson and Super Tecmo Bro) and Real Bad Man twice (for Real Bad Boldy and May’s Killing Nothing). His next collaborative project is going to be with Toronto producer Futurewave — it’s called MR.TEN08 and will be out in the fall. Today, a track from that album, “Flag On The Play,” has dropped, and you can check it out below.
CELEBRITIES
Stereogum

Built To Spill – “Spiderweb”

Later this summer, Doug Martsch’s long-running indie rock institution Built To Spill will return with When The Wind Forgets Your Name, their first album for new home Sub Pop. This time around, Martsch is backed up by Lê Almeida and João Cases, two members of the Brazilian jazz-rock band Oruã, but all the early tracks from the album still sound very much like classic Built To Spill.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Preoccupations – “Death Of Melody”

Later this summer, Preoccupations, the Calgary post-punk band once known as Vietnam, will release their new album Arrangements. Bandleader Matthew Flegel has said that the new LP is “basically about the world blowing up and no one giving a shit.” Preoccupations already shared the early single “Ricochet,” and now they’ve also dropped a new one called “Death Of Melody.” It’s a squirming, downbeat churn, and as the title implies, it’s not terribly melodic.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Dry Cleaning – “Anna Calls From The Arctic”

Last month, UK post-punk collective Dry Cleaning announced their follow-up to last year’s New Long Leg. Coming October 21, Stumpwork has a lead single, “Don’t Press Me,” and now the band has shared another song from the project: “Anna Calls From The Arctic,” which also has a video featuring Dry Cleaning’s drummer, Nick Buxton, ice skating backwards on a closed rink.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Stream World Of Pleasure’s Fearsome New EP World Of Pleasure & Friends

Jess Nyx, leader of the Calgary band Mortality Rate, is one of the great screamers in all of hardcore; listening to her voice feels like getting an adrenaline needle straight to the eye. A couple of years ago, Nyx got together with Colter, a member of the Calgary metalcore band Serration, to start a militant straight-edge vegan side project called World Of Pleasure, and their self-titled debut EP was an absolute ripper. Today, World Of Pleasure have followed that EP with a one one called World Of Pleasure & Friends, and it rips just as hard.
ROCK MUSIC
Stereogum

Ohana Fest’s Encore Weekend Apparently Cancelled

Last month, the Eddie Vedder-curated Ohana Festival announced a second weekend (October 8 and 9) called Ohana Encore. It was set to feature an entirely different lineup from the first weekend (September 30 through October 2), with Vedder headlining alongside Alanis Morissette, the Black Keys, and Haim. Except now it looks like that second weekend has been cancelled.
DANA POINT, CA

