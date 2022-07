SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — Thursday of this week marks the last day to request an absentee ballot for the August elections in Shelby County. A reason must be provided for needing such a ballot. For instance, those 60 or up or those in the hospital are able to apply. There are 14 accepted reasons total to vote by mail under Tennessee law. To see the complete list of reasons, go to sos.tn.gov/elections.

