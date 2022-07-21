ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Linn County, IA

Man Suffers Minor Injuries in Linn County Rollover Crash

iheart.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- One person is recovering from minor injuries after a rollover crash in Linn...

600wmtradio.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Linn County, IA
Accidents
County
Linn County, IA
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
Cedar Rapids, IA
Crime & Safety
Cedar Rapids, IA
Accidents
City
Cedar Rapids, IA
Local
Iowa Accidents
City
Fairfax, IA
Linn County, IA
Crime & Safety
iheart.com

Linn County Sheriff's Office Says Juvenile Led Deputies on High Speed Chase

(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- A juvenile is in custody, charged with leading Linn County deputies on a high speed chase. The Linn County Sheriff's Office says a deputy tried to pull the car over around 11pm Monday night on County Home Road when it sped away. Deputies chased the car at speeds topping 100 miles and hour before it stopped. The identity of the driver has not been released, and the driver is being charged in juvenile court.
LINN COUNTY, IA
98.1 KHAK

Another Person Injured By A Train in Downtown Cedar Rapids

Another person has been seriously injured by a train in downtown Cedar Rapids. CBS 2 is reporting that a man was injured during the early morning hours on Sunday. Few details have been released or confirmed by officials. Cedar Rapids Police told CBS 2 that emergency crews found the man at around 2:22 a.m. Sunday morning in the 400 block of 1st Ave. S.E. Police say that he suffered a serious injury to his arm and that he was transported to University Hospital and Clinics in Iowa City.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCJJ

Cedar Rapids man accused of stealing car in Iowa City

A Cedar Rapids man has been arrested after allegedly stealing a vehicle from a convenience store parking lot. According to the criminal complaint, 51-year-old Gregory Ritchey of Agin Court Northeast was seen on video footage just before midnight on Sunday taking the victim’s 2012 Dodge Avenger from KwikStar on Keokuk Street and driving away, with the victim chasing after him.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident
KCRG.com

Motorcycle rider killed in northeast Iowa crash

Show You Care: Two Iowa City women hope to help alcoholics with new facility. KCRG-TV9's Brian Tabick spoke to the women about what they still need to make this dream a reality, in tonight's Show You Care Spotlight. Local Hy-Vees raising money for Univ. of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital.
IOWA CITY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Man injured by train in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — A man was injured by a train in downtown Cedar Rapids early Sunday morning. Few details about the incident have been confirmed by officials. Cedar Rapids Police told Iowa's News Now on Sunday that at 2:22 a.m. emergency crews found the man in the 400 block of 1st Ave S.E.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

House fire on Cedar Rapids southeast side

Crews were called to reports of a grease fire at 373 15th Street SE Monday afternoon. Iowa's News Now crews say three fire engines, one ambulance and on rescue unit were on scene. The fire department did not run any water lines but was venting smoke out of the home.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCJJ

Des Moines woman arrested on drug charges after I-80 crash near Coralville

Johnson County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested a central Iowa woman on drug charges after she allegedly crashed her car on Interstate 80 near Coralville. Dispatchers first received calls of a reckless driver heading eastbound near the Tiffin exit just after 1:15 Saturday morning. Moments later, the 2019 Nissan Sentra was reported as hitting a concrete median just east of the I-380 interchange.
CORALVILLE, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
ourquadcities.com

Police: Suspect, now in custody, led chase of 95 mph-plus

A 23-year-old Maquoketa man faces multiple charges after law enforcement officials say he led officers on a chase of more than 95 mph. Glenn Nadermann faces felony charges of possession of a controlled substance – third or subsequent offense, and eluding – injury, OWI, drugs or participation in a felony; and an aggravated misdemeanor of third-degree criminal mischief, court records say.
MAQUOKETA, IA
iheart.com

Police Search For Motive In Cedar Falls Family Killings

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation continues to look for a motive into the killing of three members of a Cedar Falls family. Sarah, Tyler, and their six-year old daughter Lula [[LOO-luh]] Schmidt were shot to death Friday as they were camping at Maquoketa [[muh-KOH-kuh-tuh]] Caves State Park in Jackson County.
CEDAR FALLS, IA
Western Iowa Today

Fundraiser For 9-Year-Old Survivor of Shooting At Maquoketa Caves State Park

(Cedar Falls, IA) — Relatives have set up a fundraiser to create a trust fund for the nine-year-old boy who survived the shootings at a state park that killed his parents and younger sister. State investigators say, Sarah Schmidt, her husband Tyler, and their six-year-old daughter Lula of Cedar Falls were killed Friday morning while camping at Maquoketa Caves State Park. Cedar Falls Mayor Bob Green shared in a Facebook post that nine-year-old Arlo Schmidt had “survived the attack and was safe.” A cousin of the family set up a go-fund-me account for the boy, and by Sunday evening, more than 163 thousand dollars had been donated. The suspected shooter was a 23-year-old from Nebraska who was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in a wooded area of the park, some distance from the campground.
CEDAR FALLS, IA
KCJJ

Iowa City man charged with drug possession after OWI stop

An Iowa City man stopped for no registration on his moped was arrested after drugs were found. The incident occurred just before 3am Sunday. 50-year-old Trevor Gast was stopped near the intersection of Potter Street and Oakdale Boulevard for having no visible registration on his Wolf moped. Gast was unable to provide proof of registration, and the vehicle was found to be stolen.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCJJ

Iowa City man arrested after police reportedly find drugs in safe made to look like religious book

An Iowa City man was arrested Saturday night after a traffic stop reportedly turned up drugs hidden in a safe that was manufactured to look like a religious book. According to the arrest reports, 56-year old Frederick Armstrong of Tofting Avenue was driving a Chevy Suburban that was following too close to traffic around 7:55pm and allegedly made an improper lane change near the intersection of Gilbert and College Streets. Police say that Armstrong made furtive gestures while being observed.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCJJ

Iowa City man accused of vandalizing and burglarizing apartment complex

An Iowa City man has been arrested after surveillance video allegedly shows him vandalizing and burglarizing an apartment complex. On June 2nd, an officer visited a property manager who reported ongoing vandalism and theft from a laundry room at 610 South Johnson Street. Several coin-operated laundry machines were reportedly broken into as well as a secure mailbox where renters dropped off their rent checks. The property manager notified the officer that a stolen check had been cashed on May 24th at the Acapulco Bakery for $950. 22-year-old Kevin Ramirez allegedly added his name in two places on the front of the check and endorsed the check on the back side.
IOWA CITY, IA
cbs3duluth.com

Woman airlifted after being struck by deputy’s squad car

WALKER, MN. (KBJR) - A woman was airlifted to a hospital Thursday evening, after she was struck by a deputy’s squad car while riding a bicycle. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, it happened around 5 p.m. on 6th Lake Road near Walker. Officials say a deputy was driving...

Comments / 0

Community Policy