We'll be able to hear this show out of our window. This is a huge benefit show in a party place. There is nothing like throwing down some margs & Mexican food on the Abuelo's patio while listening to live music. This lineup will take you all the way from the brunch hour of 11 a.m. through a nightcap with a Lubbock legend at 9:30 p.m. In between those hours is a who's who lineup of Lubbock talent.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO