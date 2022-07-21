MERIT Redesigned Its Cult-Favorite Foundation Stick with Twice as Much Product

If you’ve been feeling more confident than usual lately, Leo season definitely has something to do with it. As the sign of the sun’s domicile, there’s been a collective increase in self-esteem as each sign becomes more aware of what makes them stand out as a unique individual. It’s something you should take pride in, since there’s only one you (and you can’t ever be duplicated or replaced), so why shouldn’t you embrace yourself, flaws and all? Knowing who you are is the first step to aligning yourself with things that are meant for you, so it can’t be something you sweep under the rug. As the sun and moon come together in this fixed fire sign on July 28, the spiritual meaning of the July 2022 new moon in Leo is all about being your biggest cheerleader, whether there’s someone clapping along with you or not.

