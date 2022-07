North City – Let’s take a short drive up to North City, San Marcos’s new Downtown that’s also its University Village. For decades, a downtown, a “heart of the city” so to speak, was on the wish list of the San Marcos City Council. It came into vision in 2009 when the city approved the plan for Sea Breeze Properties’ 200-acre development that ultimately will include 3,400 residential units, additional housing for 3,000 students, 1,100 square feet of office space, 345,000 square feet of retail and a 250-room hotel.

SAN MARCOS, CA ・ 22 HOURS AGO