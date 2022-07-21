ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pendleton, OR

City takes first step on psilocybin ballot question

By Terry Murry
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePENDLETON – The Pendleton City Council will hold a public hearing and vote on placing an initiative on the November ballot that would prevent psilocybin services in the city. A similar measure has already been approved by Umatilla County, and one is also before the Hermiston City...

Council to consider hotel study

COLLEGE PLACE – The College Place City Council meets tonight (Tuesday) at 6:30 p.m. for a closed executive session. On the agenda for the regular session, which begins at 7 p.m., council members will consider a contract for a hotel market feasibility study with Core Distinction Group, a Wisconsin-based hotel consultant company.
COLLEGE PLACE, WA
Psilocybin question is on the agenda

HERMISTON – The Hermiston City Council meets at 7 p.m. today (Monday) at the Hermiston Community Center. The council will vote on whether to place a question on the November ballot regarding psilocybin services. Oregon voters legalized the controlled use of psilocybin, even though voters in Umatilla County voted...
HERMISTON, OR
U.S. 12 and Refresco are on the agenda

WALLA WALLA – The Walla Walla City Council meets today (Monday) at 4 p.m. for a work session. The council will hear an update and hold a discussion regarding two different sections of U.S. Highway 12. The council will also hear a compliance update regarding wastewater at the Refresco Beverages Group bottling plant.
WALLA WALLA, WA
Morrow County welcomes new deputy DA

HEPPNER – Starting Wednesday, Zach Williams will be the new Morrow County deputy district attorney. Prior to joining Morrow County, Williams worked several years with the Umatilla County District Attorney’s Office. “While the position has been open for a while, I felt it was important to work and...
MORROW COUNTY, OR
Oregon Government
Walla Walla Nonprofit Receives $25,000 From Tyson

WALLA WALLA, Wa.- The Blue Mountain Action Council, a Walla Walla nonprofit that serves those experiencing poverty in Southeast Washington, announced today that they will be receiving a $25,000 grant from Tyson Foods. The grant is part of $1.5 million that Tyson is awarding to 63 nonprofits across the country...
WALLA WALLA, WA
History Landing At Walla Walla Airport

WALLA WALLA, Wa.- Two of the rarest and most iconic World War II era planes, the B-17 Flying Fortress 'Sentimental Journey' and the B-25 Mitchell 'Maid in the Shade' will be in Walla Walla this week, as part of the Flying Legends of Victory Tour. The warplanes will be on...
WALLA WALLA, WA
Summer construction projects dot Pendleton

PENDLETON — Pendleton city workers and contractors are busy on city streets this summer. State contractors replaced and removed street lights on Southeast Court Avenue and made sidewalks accessible to wheelchairs in the spring. And city crews have been working on replacing a storm system on Byers Avenue that was from the 1920s.
PENDLETON, OR
Port Of Kennewick Cancels Event Due To Excessive Heat

KENNEWICK, Wa.- The extreme heat forecast for this week has caused the Port of Kennewick to cancel the Columbia Gardens Phase 2 Celebration, that was scheduled for July 28 at 2 pm. With temperatures expected to be in the triple digits all weekend, the Port felt they had no choice,...
KENNEWICK, WA
It’s hot out there

PENDLETON – Excessive heat warnings and watches blanket the region at least until Friday evening according to the National Weather Service in Pendleton. Today’s high temperature is expected to be 108 degrees in Hermiston, 105 in Walla Walla, and 104 in Pendleton. Forecasters say they really are not...
PENDLETON, OR
Trail Camera Used To Confirm NE Oregon Depredation

On Wednesday, an Oregon Department of Fish and Wildfire employee was checking trail cameras in an 8,000-acre, private pasture in the Kamela area of Umatilla County. The employee observed that the camera had taken photos of wolves harassing a 450 pound calf for several minutes on Tuesday morning, while its mother was present.
UMATILLA COUNTY, OR
Rowan says fentanyl possession amount is too high

UMATILLA COUNTY – The Oregon Legislature has so far refused to tinker with Ballot Measure 110, which legalized personal-use possession of set amounts of narcotics. Umatilla County Sheriff Terry Rowan said it seems to him it’s not that the lawmakers can’t made adjustments to a measure passed by the voters, it’s that they don’t want to do so.
UMATILLA COUNTY, OR
Well Known Local Auto Repair Owner Guilty in L & I Scam

According to the Department of Labor and Industries, the owner-operator of a now-closed auto repair and customization shop has been sentenced to 30 days of home electronic monitoring for his role in a worker's comp insurance scam. Rod's Cars is now listed as closed. The long-time shop on Clearwater was...
KENNEWICK, WA
Excessive Heat Warning issued for Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington, Kittitas Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-25 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-29 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington; Kittitas Valley; Lower Columbia Basin of Washington; Yakima Valley EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures around 105 to 115 expected. * WHERE...In Washington, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington, Lower Columbia Basin of Washington, Kittitas Valley and Yakima Valley. In Oregon, Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon and Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
BENTON COUNTY, WA

