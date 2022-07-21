ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Impact On AXS TV Preview (7/21): World Title #1 Contender’s Match

By Matthew Carlins
wrestlinginc.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new #1 contender for Josh Alexander’s Impact World Championship will be revealed on tonight’s “Impact on AXS TV”. The new title challenger will be decided in a clash of tag team partners. The Motor City Machine Guns’ Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin will go one-on-one with the winner getting the...

www.wrestlinginc.com

wrestlinginc.com

Backstage News On Shane McMahon Status After Vince McMahon Exit

Could Vince McMahon’s retirement pave the way for Shane McMahon’s return to WWE?. According to Fightful Select, Vince himself was said to have made the decision to part ways with his son following Shane’s involvement as a backstage producer in the Men’s Royal Rumble Match earlier this year. After dismissing Shane from the company, Vince went as far as to say that Shane “would never get another pop in this company as long as I’m around,” according to a person close to the former WWE Chairman. That same person said they fully believed Vince’s comments “were in the heat of the moment” and one can never rule out Shane eventually returning backstage to WWE.
MLB
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Star Returns To NXT With New Look

A trending topic coming out of this weekend’s WWE NXT live events is Commander Azeez (real name Babatunde Aiyegbusi) returning to the NXT roster in a bodyguard/managerial role for Cora Jade. As seen in the image below, Azeez is sporting a full beard, a new hairstyle, and wearing all-black attire to fit Jade’s darker look. The addition of Azeez is the latest alteration for Cora Jade’s character since her heel turn on the 7/12 episode of “NXT 2.0” when she hit Roxanne Perez with one of their shared NXT Women’s Tag Team Title belts during her NXT Women’s Championship match against current Champ, Mandy Rose.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Live Event Results From Bridgeport 7/23

This past Saturday, Ring of Honor held their Death Before Dishonor PPV. Though they weren’t the only brand to hold a show this weekend, as WWE had a live event the same day. WWE held their event in Bridgeport, CT, and we’ve got the results for you. The...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
wrestlinginc.com

Jim Ross Got Pissed Off When Brock Lesnar Hit Specific Move

Brock Lesnar has had many big matches at WrestleMania, but one of his most memorable ‘Mania moments isn’t going to be one of his career highlights when ‘The Beast Incarnate’ decides to hang up the boots. While On “Grilling JR,” WWE Hall of Famer and commentator...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Top AEW Star Describes Emotional Voice Mail Sting Left Him

Sting was showered with praise for his performance at last September’s “AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam” at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York. Fans and wrestlers alike were floored by the 62-year-old looking spry for his age as he dazzled with a wide array of moves including the iconic Stinger Splash. The match would end with Sting making Dax Harwood tap out to the Scorpion Deathlock, securing a win for himself & Darby Allin over FTR.
QUEENS, NY
wrestlinginc.com

Dolph Ziggler Reveals Why He’s Been Targeting Theory On WWE Raw

Tonight’s episode of “Raw” feels like the night of big tag team matches, as several have occurred or are scheduled to occur later on the show. A singles match between Theory and Drew McIntyre ultimately shifted into a tag team match that saw different promotions”Raw” and “SmackDown” collide when Theory teamed up with Sheamus to take on Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre. As he has for several weeks now, Dolph Ziggler would appear at ringside and cause a distraction for Theory — this time, long enough for Lashley to secure the Hurt Lock for the submission win.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Video: Darby Allin Attacked By AEW Stars At San Diego Comic-Con

This weekend, San Diego Comic-Con once again took place in, well, San Diego. The annual event includes news, reveals, and information that comic book, movie, toy, and even wrestling fans, can all look forward to. This weekend, wrestling fans saw stars from all different promotions appear at the event, including The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes, WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker, and Former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho. On the AEW side of things, fans saw AEW and Jazwares release their first San Diego Comic-Con Exclusive action figure, Brodie Lee. Then, Bryan Danielson, who has been absent from the ring since Double or Nothing, announced his in-ring return for Fight for the Fallen, where he will be taking on Daniel Garcia. Footage has also emerged of a spontaneous attack that happened right as SDCC staff were preparing the panel table.
SAN DIEGO, CA
wrestlinginc.com

7/25 WWE Raw Gets Off To A Chaotic Start

The first WWE show since Triple H took the helm as head of WWE creative started in chaos, as Logan Paul and The Miz were already exchanging blows as soon as the episode began. No words had been traded on television, but the commentators did mention that Paul called out The Miz just before WWE “Raw” went live. The segment wrapped up as backstage officials split up the SummerSlam opponents while they yelled insults at one another.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Rhea Ripley Responds To AEW Star’s Quip About Raw Segment

AEW star Buddy Matthews had some history tied up in a certain segment that aired on last night’s “WWE Raw,” and Rhea Ripley had some fun with it on Twitter. “Raw” was a major show for several reasons, including a new regime taking over after Vince McMahon’s retirement, but it was also the 20tha nniversary celebration of Rey Mysterio’s WWE debut. The spotlight was heavily shined on Mysterio as he was given plenty of time to cut a “thank you” promo in the ring before going on to compete in a tag team match against the Judgment Day. Mysterio and his son, Dominik, came out on top with a clean victory, then went backstage to celebrate with family and friends. These wrestling talent such as Los Maximos, but also included was Rey’s wife, Angie, and his daughter, Aalyah.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Paul Heyman Could Reportedly Be Considered For Top WWE Job

In the aftermath of Vince McMahon’s retirement, it was Bruce Prichard who took over Vince’s duties on the creative end of things. Prichard was reportedly in Gorilla Position for last Friday’s “SmackDown” and inherited a lot of McMahon’s television roles. While there is no word on whether Prichard has been slotted into the role permanently, Paul Heyman has emerged as a possible candidate to lead WWE’s creative direction at some point in the future.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Alexa Bliss Reveals Her Plans For After WWE SummerSlam

On the 07/25 edition of WWE “Monday Night Raw,” Alexa Bliss went one-on-one with an ongoing rival, Doudrop. Bliss and Doudrop would go back and forth for a couple of minutes before the former “Goddess” was able to knock off Doudrop and get the win. But before the match started, Bliss revealed in an interview what her focus is after WWE SummerSlam this Saturday in Nashville, TN.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Update On Max Dupri’s Status With WWE

There’s an update about Max Dupri’s WWE status. As noted earlier, Dupri was absent from this week’s episode of “SmackDown” and was replaced by Maxxine, formerly Sofia Cromwell on “NXT 2.0.” Vince McMahon wrote Dupri out of the Maximum Male Models storyline a few weeks ago and that Dupri knew last week was going to be his final appearance alongside Ma.çé and Mån.sôör.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Wheeler Yuta Confirms BCC Is On ‘Collision Course’ With Top AEW Team

After Ring of Honor Death Before Dishonor’s main event, the show ended with a staredown between FTR and members of the Blackpool Combat Club, Wheeler Yuta said he believes they are on a “collision course” to face each other. The ROH event was a successful one for...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Fans Confused As Ronda Rousey Segment Does Not Air On WWE Raw

Ronda Rousey made a surprise appearance on the 7/25 “WWE Raw” at Madison Square Garden. As seen in the video below, Doudrop and Nikki A.S.H. cut a promo daring anybody from the locker room to make them leave the ring. This led to Rousey showing up and putting Doudrop in an ankle lock.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Dax Harwood Addresses ROH Doctor Checking On Him During Briscoes Rematch

FTR successfully retained their ROH World Tag Team Championships against The Briscoe Brothers in an iconic two-out-of-three falls match in the main event of ROH Death Before Dishonor, but the match did leave FTR member Dax Harwood battered and bruised afterward. Harwood recently revealed that he wrestled the first match...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Former WWE Official Praises Subtle Changes On WWE Raw

There was an unusual amount of fan excitement surrounding “WWE Raw” this week following the news that Paul Levesque (fka Triple H) has officially taken over the creative department in WWE. Vince McMahon’s retirement as WWE CEO has caused a major shakeup behind the scenes, and The Game has ended up in charge of creative while also taking on the role of EVP of Talent Relations. Considering his history in charge of “WWE NXT” during its black and gold days, there was a lot of anticipation about what changes could occur during the latest edition of the three-hour show.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Britt Baker Would Love Mixed Tag Match Against Top Pro Wrestling Couple

If there’s one thing Dr. Britt Baker DMD likes, it’s the idea of big matches. In the past, the former AEW Women’s World Champion has expressed her desire to wrestle top stars like disgruntled (and possibly released) WWE star Sasha Banks and even recently released free agent Saraya, fka Paige. And then there’s the possibility of mixed tag matches with Baker’s long-time significant other, fellow AEW star Adam Cole.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Britt Baker Comments On Potential Match Against AJ Lee

Like Freddie Mercury, Dr. Britt Baker, DMD, wants it all, and she wants it now. The former AEW Women’s World Champion has been vocal recently about wanting a singles match with former WWE star Paige and a mixed tag team match against AEW World Champion CM Punk and his wife, retired wrestler AJ Lee, with longtime boyfriend Adam Cole serving as Baker’s partner. And if that isn’t enough, she wouldn’t mind a singles bout with Lee, either.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Backstage News On Tonight’s WWE Raw Return To MSG

Recently, “Fightful” reported that a return was planned for tonight’s edition of Monday Night “Raw,” live from Madison Square Garden in New York. Tonight is also set to be Rey Mysterio’s 20-Year WWE Anniversary Show. WWE executives were told that tonight’s 07/25 edition of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wrestlinginc.com

Brian Cage Reacts To Reports Of Tully Blanchard’s AEW/ROH Exit

As reported earlier, Tully Blanchard is no longer working with AEW or ROH. Cage, previously a member of the Tully Blanchard Enterprises stable, took to Twitter to react to the wrestling legend’s exit from Tony Khan’s promotions. As seen below, Cage seemed to insinuate that Blanchard’s exit was abrupt in nature.
WWE

