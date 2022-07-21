Impact On AXS TV Preview (7/21): World Title #1 Contender’s Match

AEW star Buddy Matthews had some history tied up in a certain segment that aired on last night’s “WWE Raw,” and Rhea Ripley had some fun with it on Twitter. “Raw” was a major show for several reasons, including a new regime taking over after Vince McMahon’s retirement, but it was also the 20tha nniversary celebration of Rey Mysterio’s WWE debut. The spotlight was heavily shined on Mysterio as he was given plenty of time to cut a “thank you” promo in the ring before going on to compete in a tag team match against the Judgment Day. Mysterio and his son, Dominik, came out on top with a clean victory, then went backstage to celebrate with family and friends. These wrestling talent such as Los Maximos, but also included was Rey’s wife, Angie, and his daughter, Aalyah.

WWE ・ 4 HOURS AGO