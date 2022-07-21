ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Liverpool nursing home was factory for Scottish drug smuggling

By Long Reads
BBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA former nursing home in Liverpool was used by a criminal gang as a drugs factory to smuggle millions of pounds of amphetamine into Scotland. Three consignments worth £8.6m were seized in a 10-month police operation. A further £2.5m worth of amphetamine was found in a raid at...

www.bbc.co.uk

