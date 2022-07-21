Khloé Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Planned 'Long-Term Future' At Start Of Surrogacy Journey, Before Paternity Scandal: Source

Source: Mega

Before Khloé Kardashian's world came crashing down because of Tristan Thompson's latest cheating scandal, they were apparently thinking about their "long-term future" when they decided to have a second child.

“Khloé is doing her level best to stay positive, but this is a bittersweet time for her, no doubt about that,” admitted a source in the latest issue of Us Weekly. “She and Tristan went into this journey at a time when they were still very much a couple and planning on a long-term future.”

OK! reported the on-and-off couple conceived their baby, an expectant little boy, in November 2021, one month before the NBA pro, 31, was exposed for not only cheating on Kardashian, 38, back in March 2021 with Maralee Nichols, but also welcoming a child with her, baby boy Theo, born in December 2021.

Prior to his paternity scandal making headlines late last year, Kardashian and Thompson, who already share 4-year-old daughter True, secretly reconciled and were planning to move in together.

Despite the fact that Kardashian hasn't spoken to Thompson outside of coparenting duties since learning of his infidelity that resulted in his third child, she still wants her cheating ex to be in their kids' lives. (Thompson also shares 5-year-old son Prince with ex Jordan Craig.)

"The two aren’t together and Khloe will have the baby full time," an insider confirmed earlier this month after news broke of their bun in the oven. "Khloe wants Tristan in both the kids' lives as much as he wants to be."

The reality star and the Chicago Bulls player "have long said they wanted True to have a sibling, and Khloe even told her family she’d do it without Tristian if she needed to."

And while Thompson has failed Kardashian in the boyfriend department time and time again, The Kardashians star "has zero doubt he’ll step up and do the right thing with their new baby," as he is already "a wonderful dad to True," said a source.

Meanwhile, it seems the Good American cofounder's siblings don't want anything to do with the womanizer after publicly humiliating his baby mama once again. Though Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner are completely "there for Khloé,” and, "will of course be there to support her and the baby," most of them, "have distanced themselves from [Tristan]," spilled a source.