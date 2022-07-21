ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russia pounds major Ukrainian city after expanding war aims

By MSTYSLAV CHERNOV Associated Press
 5 days ago
KHARKIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian shelling pounded a densely populated area in Ukraine's second-largest city Thursday, killing at least three people and injuring at least 23 others with a barrage that struck a mosque, a medical facility and a shopping area, according to officials and witnesses.

Police in the northeast city of Kharkiv said cluster bombs hit Barabashovo Market, where Associated Press journalists saw a woman crying over her dead husband’s body. Local officials said the shelling also struck a bus stop, a gym and a residential building.

