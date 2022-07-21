Dave Chappelle show canceled by venue hours before performance

UPDATE: 7/26/22 12:50 PT — Tony Dow is STILL ALIVE despite a false death announcement by his management. Radar has learned the Leave It To Beaver actor is breathing and in hospice care. His "death" was revealed in a lengthy Facebook post by his team on Tuesday, but they got it all wrong after reportedly being alerted by his wife. For some reason, she thought Dow had passed away. The death announcement has since been removed from the star's Facebook.Leave It To Beaver actor Tony Dow has passed away at the age of 77. Radar has learned the star, known...

CELEBRITIES ・ 5 HOURS AGO