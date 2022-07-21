ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Dave Chappelle show canceled by venue hours before performance

By Lisa Respers France, CNN
Albany Herald
 5 days ago

Hours before Dave Chappelle was set to hit the stage in Minneapolis,...

www.albanyherald.com

RadarOnline

'Leave It To Beaver' Star Tony Dow, Who Played Wally Cleaver, STILL ALIVE Despite Management's False Death Announcement

UPDATE: 7/26/22 12:50 PT — Tony Dow is STILL ALIVE despite a false death announcement by his management. Radar has learned the Leave It To Beaver actor is breathing and in hospice care. His "death" was revealed in a lengthy Facebook post by his team on Tuesday, but they got it all wrong after reportedly being alerted by his wife. For some reason, she thought Dow had passed away. The death announcement has since been removed from the star's Facebook.Leave It To Beaver actor Tony Dow has passed away at the age of 77. Radar has learned the star, known...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Fox Orders Comedy ‘Animal Control’ Straight to Series

Fox has given a straight-to-series order to the comedy “Animal Control,” Variety has confirmed. As the title suggests, the show is a single-camera workplace comedy about a group of animal control workers. It hails from writers and executive producers Bob Fisher, Rob Greenberg, and Dan Sterling. Fisher and Greenberg previously were two of the co-creators of the Fox comedy series “The Moodys,” while Sterling has worked on Fox shows like “King of the Hill” and “The Last Man on Earth.” Fox Entertainment Studios will produce.
TV SERIES

