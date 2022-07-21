Dave Chappelle show canceled by venue hours before performance

Fox has given a straight-to-series order to the comedy “Animal Control,” Variety has confirmed. As the title suggests, the show is a single-camera workplace comedy about a group of animal control workers. It hails from writers and executive producers Bob Fisher, Rob Greenberg, and Dan Sterling. Fisher and Greenberg previously were two of the co-creators of the Fox comedy series “The Moodys,” while Sterling has worked on Fox shows like “King of the Hill” and “The Last Man on Earth.” Fox Entertainment Studios will produce.
