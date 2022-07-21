ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

3 Vietnam Marine veterans receive Bronze Stars more than 50 years later

By Jonathan Lehrfeld
MilitaryTimes
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Medal of Honor recipient and retired Marine Sgt. Maj. John L. Canley was speaking about his award in 2018, he said it meant a lot to him because of what it meant for his fellow Marines. “It’s not about me,” he had said at the time, according a...

www.militarytimes.com

Comments / 20

Carolina Granny
5d ago

This makes for a sad case for the Military Awards system, you hear about this kind of thing all the time and it makes me feel sad that our country cannot show more timely gratitude for their Service and Sacrifices.

Reply(4)
8
george
5d ago

such utter disrespect for our boys.. took this long. now the new improved military needs a new style medal. a rainbow flag medal for those that were best dressed and pink hair coiffed just right..

Reply(1)
2
 

