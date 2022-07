It may not have the magnitude of the boba tea trend, but Korean corn dogs are the latest food craze slowly taking shape in the Bay Area. The creative meal on a stick, perfect for Instagram reels and TikTok, started hitting South Korea in 2016. Six years later, they are finally getting recognition on the West Coast. And so far, San Francisco has only one restaurant dedicated to the Korean corn dog. STIX at Taraval Street and 24th Street in the Sunset opened in 2019, serving to-go corn dogs rolled in french fries or hot Cheetos.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO