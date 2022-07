(Otter Tail County, MN) -- The Minnesota State Patrol says one woman suffered life-threatening injuries after an ATV crash in Otter Tail County late Saturday night. Troopers say 23-year-old Natasha Best was headed eastbound in the North roadway ditch along Highway 210 a little after 10 p.m. when she rolled the ATV.

