ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Dog Only Responds To Embarrassing Nickname, Owner Is Mortified

By Dave Basner
Elvis Duran and the Morning Show
Elvis Duran and the Morning Show
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hnMLR_0gncswNw00
Photo : Getty Images

Even though pets all have names, many owners choose to call their animals by a nickname. The nickname might have something to do with the creature's actual name or just a term of endearment, but it is usually cute-sounding and/or fun to say. Well one pet owner jokingly gave their dog an embarrassing nickname but now, that's all the pooch responds to. Normally this probably wouldn't be such a big deal, but the name is "Poopy Pants."

The owner explained their plight on Reddit, saying, "My dog's name is Molly, but for some odd reason when I was younger I used to address her as 'my little poopy pants' and the name stuck. I don't even know where that came from, perhaps she had just soiled the carpet at the time. It's been a while. She's 10 now." The woman added, "She now thinks her name is 'Poopy Pants,' and only obeys commands if you use that term. If she runs off outside and I want to retrieve her, I have to open the door and yell 'POOPY PANTS! COME HERE!'"

She noted, "This is going to be great for my reputation when I go for a new job, I'm sure. LOL. 'Oh look! It's the weird woman who named her dog Poopy Pants!'"

The woman said there is a way to gradually teach a dog a new name by saying the new one right after the old one, but lamented, "This is odd though because most of the time I do say Molly, but Poopy Pants seems to stick in her head more."

It turns out the woman isn't alone in her predicament either. Commenters sympathized with her, writing things like, "I feel your pain. My one dog will answer to 'Fattie,' the other to 'turd-turd,'" and, "My dog's name is Buddy, but he only answers to 'Butthead.' Probably shouldn't have called him that when he was little and doing silly puppy things."

Many others shared their nicknames that stuck too. See them all here.

Comments / 10

namegoeshere
4d ago

Idk why they’re embarrassed. Clearly the dog learned that name somehow. Maybe it’s payback for having been called it in the first place haha

Reply
8
MelN
3d ago

We have a female dog who demands to be called "My Sweet Baby Girl" She responds to that name and wags her tail when we use it.

Reply
4
Muddy Paws
3d ago

A name, is a name, is a name. As long as the dog responds, and likes it, so what. A puff in the wind, and it's gone. Until the next time you have to call Fido. 😊

Reply
2
Related
pethelpful.com

Golden Retriever Puppy's Reaction to Her First Pup Cup Is Impossible to Resist

For dogs, treats are one of the greatest joys in life. Whether it's a bite off your plate or a snack of their own, they'll be oh-so-grateful to get their mouth on it. In recent years, though, Starbucks' Pup Cups (AKA Puppuccinos) have become one of the Internet's most favorite treats--for dogs, that is. It's just a small cup of whipped cream, but the reaction it gets from furry friends is huge.
PETS
petpress.net

Did My Dog Know He Was Being Put To Sleep?

Sleeping your dog is a really difficult choice, and we’re frequently left wondering what dogs experience in those last seconds. Unfortunately, we cannot ask our dogs what they were thinking during this process. However, research suggests that dogs are likely to experience something similar to human patients who have...
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Mortified#Nicknames#Pet Lover#Cute Dogs Funny Dogs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Pets
Andrei Tapalaga

Woman Lived With the Wrong Dog for Months After Mixup at the Groomers

Both pet owners lived with the wrong pet for four months before realizingRalphs Fotos/Pixabay. Sometimes the love of a dog is so unconditional that they do not react if an owner changes overnight. The same thing had happened to a woman who shared her story via a very popular pet group on Reddit. The owner of the pet had claimed to have lived with the wrong dog for four months before realizing that the dog she was living with was not her Emma (name of her dog).
buzznicked.com

Dog Owner Tapes Note On Neighbors Window After Finding Out He’s In Love With Cat

The amount of love we have for out pets can defy logic sometimes. People do some pretty outlandish stuff for the animals they call their fur babies. We spend thousands of dollars to keep them alive, or we build them their own beds INSIDE our bed. Our love for them can know no bounds sometimes. It really is crazy. This may be one of the more outrageous things I’ve ever seen someone do for their animal however. This dog was apparently in love with….wait for it….a cat! It started with note. A person left a note for her neighbor explaining that her dog was desperately in love with her neighbors cat, and it only gets more hilarious from there. Check out the funny exchange below!
PETS
catingtonpost.com

8 (Sometimes Weird) Ways Cats Show Affection To Their Favorite Human

Cats are often thought of as independent creatures that do not show much affection to their owners. However, cats can actually be very affectionate animals, and they have a number of ways of showing their love. Head-butting, purring, and sleeping on or near their owner are just a few of...
PETS
pethelpful.com

Cat's Response To Meeting Newborn Baby Is Even Sweeter Than Expected

Bringing home a new baby is an adjustment for everyone, even your furry friends. What in the world will they think of a tiny, crying human? It can be difficult to know exactly how that first introduction is going to go--especially when cats are involved-- but these parents were thrilled with the way these new siblings met.
PETS
Elvis Duran and the Morning Show

Elvis Duran and the Morning Show

4K+
Followers
447
Post
675K+
Views
ABOUT

We're your morning show family! Love all, serve all.

 https://elvisduran.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy